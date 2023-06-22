Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One Box Office Projected For Franchise-Best Opening

Tom Cruise has another potential franchise-best entry on his hands with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. According to the latest projections, the Paramount and Skydance movie could reach $90 million here in the United States on opening weekend. The three-day weekend estimate for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One sits at $65 million. That would put the latest Ethan Hunt adventure ahead of Mission: Impossible – Fallout's $61 million opening back in 2018. That year and 2019 were absolutely banner years for the cinema on multiple fronts.

More interestingly, the success of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One creates another dimension to Cruise's partnership with Paramount. As you all are probably aware, Top Gun: Maverick earned approximately infinite dollars at the box office. A lot of theater owners are pushing for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One to be successful as well. Cruise was absolutely adamant about the importance of the theatric experience in the face of streaming a few years ago. So, that all hangs in the air as well.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Features Some Absolutely Harrowing Stunts

(Photo: Paramount/Empire Magazine)

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis talked to Hayley Atwell about working with Cruise. Her admiration for the star stems from his desire to make good with his co-stars. He goes out of his way to make them feel welcome. And that would include one particularly hairy stunt that most stars of his stature simply wouldn't sign up for!

"How did Tom Cruise manage to sit in the passenger seat first of all, handcuffed to someone else who was driving him, drifting him?" Atwell said. "That, to me, shows total dedication to his craft. [That's] probably the hardest thing he's ever done in Mission: Impossible. He was so generous, wanting to find moments for Grace that had real levity in the middle of the car chase sequence -- that had real comedy between them, that felt earned, that didn't feel pushed, or didn't feel like it was actually gonna take away from the stakes of it.

She added, "Watching Tom and [Christopher McQuarrie] design this, this sequence and having me on a racetrack very early in the morning before the sun had come up with [stunt driver] Wade Eastwood in London, making sure that I was drifting competently and weaving in between cones, to make sure that I could obstacle courses, meant that by the time we got out to Rome, we knew what the shape of it was, and we knew that there was always gonna be time to ad lib."

How Does The Creative Team Decide on Stunts For These Movies?

(Photo: Empire Magazine/Paramount Pictures)

Every big action movie now has numerous set-pieces. But, how does Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One go about choosing what makes the cut? Director Christopher McQuarrie talked to Comicbook.com about his choices with these films. He gave some insight on how they crack "the stunt" of any given movie in this franchise.

"There's not a chicken, there's not an egg," McQuarrie explained to Brandon Davis. "Sometimes we start with...like, Fallout started with the emotional story of Ethan and Julia, and the stunts were kind of put around in the periphery. The beginning of this one, I said, 'What do you want to do?' He said, 'I want to ride a motorcycle off a cliff. What do you want to do?' And I said, 'I want to wreck a train. Let's just wreck a train.' Of course, both of us at one point or another would remind the other, 'You know, this was your idea. You wanted to do this.' Tom was very fortunate in one respect becuase he got his stunt out of the way day one. I'm still shooting that train. That just took forever, and it was very, very challenging."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Poised to Change The Game

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

