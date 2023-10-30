Netflix Losing a Bunch of Movies on Halloween

Not only does Halloween bring a fun night of dressing up and trick-or-treating, it also marks the last day of the month of October. The changing of the month always delivers big changes to Netflix's lineup, as streaming deals expire and renew. On October 31st, quite a few movies (and a couple TV shows) will be leaving Netflix, making room for all of the additions getting ready to arrive on November 1st.

That means Halloween is the last day certain titles will be available on Netflix, unfortunately. Among those titles are popular films like Cliffhanger, Reservoir Dogs, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Coming to America, and The Pink Panther. Also set to exit on Halloween is the fan-favorite AMC series Into the Badlands. All three seasons of the series will be leaving the platform.

Everything Leaving Netflix on October 31st

Here's the full list of the movies and shows exiting Netflix on Wednesday:

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2

Coming Soon to Netflix

While the service is going to be losing quite a few popular titles on Wednesday, it will be welcoming in a whole new lineup of movies and shows on Thursday. November 1st will see plenty of new additions to Netflix's streaming roster, including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Addams Family, and all five seasons of HBO's Six Feet Under.

You can check out the full list of Netflix's November 1st additions below.

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM