Netflix Losing a Bunch of Movies on Halloween
Cliffhanger, Reservoir Dogs, and more movies are exiting Netflix Tuesday night.
Not only does Halloween bring a fun night of dressing up and trick-or-treating, it also marks the last day of the month of October. The changing of the month always delivers big changes to Netflix's lineup, as streaming deals expire and renew. On October 31st, quite a few movies (and a couple TV shows) will be leaving Netflix, making room for all of the additions getting ready to arrive on November 1st.
That means Halloween is the last day certain titles will be available on Netflix, unfortunately. Among those titles are popular films like Cliffhanger, Reservoir Dogs, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Coming to America, and The Pink Panther. Also set to exit on Halloween is the fan-favorite AMC series Into the Badlands. All three seasons of the series will be leaving the platform.
Everything Leaving Netflix on October 31st
Here's the full list of the movies and shows exiting Netflix on Wednesday:
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2
Coming Soon to Netflix
While the service is going to be losing quite a few popular titles on Wednesday, it will be welcoming in a whole new lineup of movies and shows on Thursday. November 1st will see plenty of new additions to Netflix's streaming roster, including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Addams Family, and all five seasons of HBO's Six Feet Under.
You can check out the full list of Netflix's November 1st additions below.
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM