Emma Thompson Is Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix's Matilda
Netflix's Matilda The Musical features Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and fans can't get over it. When the trailer for the movie released yesterday, a chorus of viewers repeated the same thing. "I didn't even recognize her!" Well, that's the power of Hollywood-level makeup and costuming. But, the people over at the Matilda set deserve and extra shoutout for rendering Thompson this way. As this is a musical, there will be other surprises. Fans were pleased to see Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey in the feature as well. Check out some of the best jokes about the new Miss Trunchbull right here.
Here's a new synopsis for the musical: "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story – with Alisha Weir as Matilda. An inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results."
Did you catch her in the new Matilda trailer? Let us know down in the comments!
Can't wait for Matilda, interesante Emma Thompson como la Tronchatoro, will see. 😊🤔 pic.twitter.com/8EHhsCBjtu— La Cosha🦄✨ (@JaditaFatale) June 16, 2022
OMGGG emma thompson as trunchbull in a matilda musical????? time to play the broadway soundtrack on repeat— cecilia romero (@cecyrome10) June 15, 2022
Emma Thompson is gonna kill it as Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming Netflix Matilda The Musical Movie. Apparently, Ralph Fiennes(Yes Hero's Uncle) was originally supposed to play it and Honestly? I legit would love to have seen what that looked like/seen him do it. pic.twitter.com/qP0FIJWsmk— Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) June 16, 2022
I loooooove Emma Thompson but 'in cartoon mode' is my least favourite Emma mode so the reason I'm excited about MATILDA THE MUSICAL is entirely the director Matthew Warchus who has already lensed one perfect movie comedy (PRIDE, 2015) pic.twitter.com/Ok4yHUWw7a— Nathaniel Rogers ☮️ (@nathanielr) June 15, 2022
1) Goddamn, there's an 11 year old Matilda musical?
2) Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey = YES ❤️
3) Never get in the way of Emma Thompson and a prosthetic nose. https://t.co/qKW1CVy1TG— La'Ron S. Readus (@Readus_101) June 15, 2022
Ooh! The first Matilda the Musical teaser! 👀— Tim Minchin (@timminchin) June 15, 2022
(Wait until the end for the Emma Thompson reveal. She is EXTRAORDINARY).
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, coming to @NetflixFilm and in theaters in the UK (and hopefully Australia… stay tuned) this December.🤘 pic.twitter.com/ZtBCxTeH3q
Emma Thompson adds Miss Trunchbull to her catalog for the upcoming Netflix musical adaptation of ‘Matilda.’ pic.twitter.com/cuym280mM0— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 16, 2022
Mind your pigtails...
Here's your first look at Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. pic.twitter.com/W0ocBhW3Lc— Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2022