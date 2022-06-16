Emma Thompson Is Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix's Matilda

Netflix's Matilda The Musical features Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and fans can't get over it. When the trailer for the movie released yesterday, a chorus of viewers repeated the same thing. "I didn't even recognize her!" Well, that's the power of Hollywood-level makeup and costuming. But, the people over at the Matilda set deserve and extra shoutout for rendering Thompson this way. As this is a musical, there will be other surprises. Fans were pleased to see Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey in the feature as well. Check out some of the best jokes about the new Miss Trunchbull right here.

Here's a new synopsis for the musical: "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story – with Alisha Weir as Matilda. An inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results."

Did you catch her in the new Matilda trailer? Let us know down in the comments!