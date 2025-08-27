One of the Most Quotable ‘90s Comedies Returns to Netflix

Perhaps the easiest way for a movie to achieve longevity is through timeless quotes echoed through generations. From “May the Force be with you,” a line uttered by several characters throughout the Star Wars franchise, to Jaws‘ “You’re gonna need a bigger boat,” or even Mean Girls’ “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” iconic lines have a way of sticking with viewers long after they leave the theater, some even entering public consciousness. In the ‘90s, another film established itself as a pop culture classic in part due to its many quotable and witty lines, and it’s now streaming on Netflix.

Amy Heckerling’s 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy film Clueless started streaming on Netflix on august 1, 2025. Loosely based on the Jane Austen novel Emma, the movie stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a beautiful, popular, wealthy Beverly Hills high school student who in an effort to do “good deeds,” plays matchmaker with her teachers and gives the klutzy new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) a makeover. Things get complicated when Tai becomes more popular than she is, causing Cher to realize that her disapproving ex-stepbrother (Paul Rudd) was right about her misguided goals – and she develops feelings for him. The movie also stars Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer, and Dan Hedaya.

Why You Should Watch Clueless

Clueless is one of the most iconic movies of the ‘90s and to this day remains one of the best films about teenagers. It’s enduring popularity is in part thanks to its many quotable lines. From Cher’s iconic “As if!” and “I am totally buggin’” to Tai’s hilarious, “Why am I even listening to you to begin with? You’re a virgin who can’t drive,” Clueless’ witty dialogue, paired with Silverstone’s comedic timing, struck gold and had a lasting impact on pop culture.

More than just those unforgettable quotes, Clueless is one of the best retellings of classic book, spinning a hilarious portrayal of high school life that still resonates today and explores timeless themes of female empowerment and friendship. We’d also be remiss not to mention Clueless’ unforgettable fashion, which helped popularize a preppy minimalism aesthetic of plaid skirt sets and knee-high socks. The film has gone on to achieve cult status, and ultimately laid the groundwork for female-led teen movies that followed, including 10 Things I Hate About You and Mean Girls. The movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% critics’ score. It holds an audience score of 76%.

Other New Movies Now On Netflix

Netflix’s movie library has grown through August 2025. This past month, the streamer has stocked dozens of TV shows and films as part of its monthly streaming catalog update. See some of the movies newly streaming on Netflix below.

American Pie

American Pie 2

Dazed and Confused

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Minions

Wet Hot American Summer