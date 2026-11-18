What superhero fatigue? Although it seemed for a while that Marvel Studios were losing their edge and their core cinema audience – thanks in part to the arrival of Disney+ and quick turnarounds from theaters to streaming – Avengers: Doomsday is already set to be the biggest movie of the year, and potentially all time. Last month, Marvel Studios put in place the final piece of the puzzle to bridge the gaps in the story between the end of the Infinity Saga and what is about to befall the heroes of the MCU this December, releasing a new version of Avengers: Endgame in cinemas with several minutes of additional footage. Now, audiences can experience that all over again – including a post-credits scene that only screened in InfinityVision showings – on Disney+ as the biggest movie in cinema history is now a #1 streaming hit seven years after its original release.

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Avengers: Endgame is seen by many as the perfect comic book movie, bringing together a decade’s worth of on-screen representations of Marvel Comics heroes in one of the most elaborate and spectacular final acts ever seen. While the movie helped close out the first 11 years of Marvel Studios’ highly ambitious output, it was not the end of the story and was, in fact, just the beginning of a new chapter as the MCU headed into a tangled and sprawling branched universe of alternate worlds and fractured storylines. As the Multiverse Saga now concludes with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: Endgame Encore tells the same story as it did in 2019, but pulls back the curtain on some minor changes and three new moments that completely change the ending of that story.

Avengers: Endgame Has Three Key Moments Linking It to Doomsday

While Endgame’s main story remains unchanged in this new version, the film begins it’s changes by extending the final scene in which Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter are enjoying their life together after Steve decided to stay in the past and live through the decades he had missed. In the new version of this scene, their moment is cut short by a knock at the door, with Loki arriving in the costume he was seen wearing in Season 1 of his own series offering to help the couple. What he wants to help with is yet to be seen, but clearly has implications for Doomsday, with Steve returning to the story as one of the main heroes – albeit not as Captain America. A second scene features Bruce Banner in self confinement after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, working on several projects underground where the Hulk can be contained. However, his safety doesn’t come with Doom protection and he is spirited away by the Doctor for an unknown purpose, presumably to be part of his army.

The final scene, which was only shown in certain screenings, returns to the Time Variance Authority, with Mobius back working to keep the multiverse in check. As alarms begin to sound, the clearest lead-in to Doomsday arrives with multiple universes colliding, 3000 in total. With the chilling line, “The multiverse is collapsing,” the die is cast, and the end of the MCU as we know it has been set in motion. Yet this is one last glimpse of Doomsday for those who stick around to the very end of the credits, where the chiming sound of Iron Man forging his first suit becomes the sound of Doctor Doom making his own mask. Same mask, different task, as Robert Downey Jr. said when his casting was revealed. How the story now plays out will be seen one of the biggest cinema events in history this December, as Avengers: Doomsday arrives to rule the box office this festive period.

Has Avengers: Endgame Encore hyped you up for Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.