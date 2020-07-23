The New Mutants Gets Twitter Emojis for the Latest X-Men Movie

After numerous delays and setbacks for myriad reasons, Disney is finally getting ready to unleash the X-Men horror spinoff — and final film in the series — with the release of The New Mutants and a spotlight panel at Comic-Con 2020. The movie is also receiving a series of official hashtags and emojis on Twitter, indicating that the publicity machine is starting to ramp up in the coming days. While the movie has not yet been given a release date beyond the post-coronavirus delay to August 28th, there's a chance that we'll get a major update soon during the Comic-Con@Home event taking place this week.

The Twitter emojis and hashtags include a logo for the film itself, as well as emojis for the five young X-Men heroes who make up The New Mutants: Sunspot, Wolfsbane, Mirage, Cannonball, and Magik. Check them out in the slides below!

Fans have been clamoring for The New Mutants for years now after multiple delays, all of which occurred for various reasons from planned reshoots to the purchase of 20th Century Fox by Disney, and now because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The movie, which was originally filmed in 2017, has since been under scrutiny by both fans and the actors in the film who wish the project would be released to the public.

A new promo released this week accompanied by a Comic-Con announcement has sparked some hope, and many are hopeful that The New Mutants will hit Disney+ or Hulu in the coming weeks. If that is the case, the announcement will likely be made during the Comic-Con@Home panel on Thursday, July 23rd.

Director Josh Boone spoke with the press during a set visit and revealed that the movie will be unlike anything else in the X-Men franchise, but was inspired by the R-rated films that preceded it.

"It’s funny, [the studio] so emboldened by Deadpool and Logan and stuff that they really let us… I can’t believe they’re letting us make this movie," said Boone. "If you knew all the stuff in it, I still am like, ‘Do they know how f-cked up this movie is?’ It is, but we’re trying to make something that would make you scream just as much as it’ll grab your heart and make you cry. Truly, I’ve shown a couple of scenes to people where everybody who saw them cried and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to make people cry.’ So be excited, because that would be something that hadn’t been done before, I think, for most horror movies."

