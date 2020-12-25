Wonder Woman 1984 Gets New Twitter Emoji Ahead of Christmas Day Premiere

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 will make its debut in theaters where available in the United States as well as on HBO Max on Christmas Day, December 25th, and with that debut just a few weeks away the upcoming film is getting a brand new Twitter emoji. The new emoji, shared by Hashflags on Twitter, features the film's vibrant 1980s color scheme in a stacked version of the film's logo.

The new emoji appears to be connected to the hashtags #WonderWoman1984, #WW84, and #WonderWoman. You check out what the emoji looks like for yourself below.

First reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 began hitting the internet on Saturday with many people praising the film not just for its performances and story, but for being what a film that genuinely looks and feels like it came from the 1980s as opposed to simply being set in the decade, which is something that director Patty Jenkins told ComicBook.com is exactly what she set out to do.

"That's exactly what I strived to do," Jenkins said on a Zoom call with ComicBook.com on Friday. "I kept saying to everybody, because it's funny, I was worried, we weren't giving people enough eighties because the temptation is to go '80s, haha!' and make all these eighties jokes and put in eighties tracks. I was like, 'I shouldn't have eighties tracks because when you do that, you're automatically being self-referential.' Whereas 'I remember.' I said, 'You should not remember anything about this movie.' This should be as if you're going to a massive temple in the eighties, that's completely authentic. So, throw away the eighties part of it, it ends up being very eighties as a result of it, but just throw that away and make a great movie."

"People are making all kinds of great movies, but I do miss those big, big, huge whole family films," Jenkins said. "And I thought, why not seize the day on the heels of a successful film where they're letting us get away with it to try to aim for the sky and like do the biggest visual thing you can possibly do."

Directed by Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. The film will be released in select theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day.

