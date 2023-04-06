Nightwing Director Opens Up About Scrapped DC Movie

A number of DC projects have gone in and out of development over the years, potentially bringing quite a few beloved characters onto the screen. One that fans have been particularly curious to see is Nightwing, a solo film concerning Dick Grayson / Nightwing. The project was first announced to be in the works all the way back in 2017, with Chris McKay attached to direct, and has yet to come to fruition amid the various stops and starts of the DC Universe. In a recent interview with Uproxx, McKay addressed the project's current status, and revealed that he would not be opposed to making the film in the new DC Universe led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"Well, no one ever really said that they're not making that movie. They sort of … deprioritized it. You know what I mean?" McKay explained. "It was very clear that they were like, look, we have to… depending on which regime you're talking about, because obviously I went through a couple."

"But there were other things," McKay continued. "They had the Zack Snyder version, and then they had to figure out how they were going to answer the other films they were making from those movies. Whether they're going to do more Wonder Woman movies and that sort of thing. And all that kind of thing. So our movie has got deprioritized, but no one ever said, "We're not going to make that movie." They just said, "Right now we have to fix these things." And then the regimes changed. And I'm hoping now with James Gunn that maybe we can re-approach that. I'd love to still make that movie."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

