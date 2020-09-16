New 007: No Time To Die Poster Commits to November Release Date

✖

A new poster for the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die, has been released. What is most interesting about the poster aside from Daniel Craig looking suave as the British secret agent is its commitment to a November release date. Following the release of Tenet, Warner Brothers elected to move Wonder Woman 1984 back to December 25 and Disney is reportedly looking for a new spot for Black Widow to land. Now, No Time to Die seems committed to being released in November, as dates further down the line and in 2021 get more and more competitive for box office real estate.

"The mission that changes everything," Universal Pictures tweeted on Wednesday morning. "The new poster for No Time to Die is here. In cinemas this November."

No Time to Die was originally supposed to hit theaters five months ago but was one of the first big titles to pack its bags and move to a later date when it looked liked theaters would shut down. As the story goes, theaters closed their doors in March of 2020 and would reopen in most locations by September but some major markets have yet to give the go ahead for moviegoers to gather again, even in socially distanced settings. As the world starts to return to its habits prior to the start of the pandemic, movie theaters and studios are hoping that includes buying tickets to blockbuster films.

Check out the new poster for No Time to Die with the November release date in the tweet below.

The mission that changes everything. The new poster for #NoTimeToDie is here. In cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/r5SpKm4ONd — James Bond (@007) September 16, 2020

After the film was pushed back, director Cary Joji Fukunaga confirmed that work on the movie had already been completed ahead of the release date delay and that no further action would be taken in terms of tweaking it. Writing on Instagram and answering a pair of inquisitive fans, Fukunaga said, "Some people have asked me this and although more time would have been lovely, we had to put our pencils down when we finished our post production window, which was thankfully before COVID shut everything else down."

A new trailer for No Time to Die dropped online earlier this month.

No Time to Die is scheduled to hit theaters on November 20, 2020.