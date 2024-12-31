One of 2024’s Best Movies Is Returning to Theaters Very Soon

DreamWorks Animation is bringing one of its most acclaimed films of 2024 back to theaters! The Wild Robot will live again on the big screen beginning January 17, 2025. Adapted and directed by Chris Sanders, who is behind other hit animated features like How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Lilo & Stich, the movie boasts a star-studded voice cast that included Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Ving Rhames, and Catherine O’Hara. The studio shared the news on social media along with a video of some of the cast, where Pascal aptly describes The Wild Robot as a story about “a robot and a bunch of animals, and it’s all about humanity.” Nyong’o adds: “This movie is not afraid to pull at your heartstrings.”

According to The Numbers, The Wild Robot has earned over $323 million at the worldwide box office from a budget of $78 million. The movie also picked up four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Animated, Best Original Score, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Original Song for “Kiss the Sky.”

Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Kit Connor revisit Roz's incredible journey. Experience #TheWildRobotMovie all over again January 17, back in theaters everywhere! pic.twitter.com/hMZRVgrR1k — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) December 29, 2024

Besides the return to theaters, fans also have The Wild Robot 2 to look forward to, as the sequel was recently announced following the first film’s massive success. The movie currently sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an even higher audience score. Sanders had previously expressed his desire to make a sequel during an interview with NBC in September 2024.

“I would very much like to,” the filmmaker said at the time when asked about returning for a potential sequel. “I think the entire crew really, really involved themselves in this film in a way that I’ve never seen before, myself included. This was a labor of love on the part of everybody at the studio, and yes, I think I’d love to go and stay here for a while.”

When asked during the same interview if she would come back for a second movie, Nyong’o said: “Oh, my goodness, yes. I mean, I love Roz. I love this project. It’s a good thing Peter Brown wrote three books! I would revisit her in a heartbeat.”

Based on the bestselling novel by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot follows Roz (Nyong’o) who becomes stranded on an uninhabited island. While learning to survive the new and rough environment, the robot bonds with the animals on the island and adopts a young goose named Brightbill (Connor). As Connor says in the video above, “The relationship between Brightbill and Roz is just so beautiful, genuinely.”

The Wild Robot is available to rent or buy on PVOD platforms — including here on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and here on Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu) — and will eventually stream on Peacock. The animated feature is also available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.