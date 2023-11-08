Oo-De-Lally: Disney's Robin Hood Gets New Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rejoice! Funko has released a new wave of Funko Pops based on the classic 1973 Disney animated film Robin Hood. The gang is all here with Robin, Friar Tuck, Little Jon, Maid Marian, the Sheriff of Nottingham, and Prince Jon available in Pop figure form. There are even some keychains to round out the collection. Direct pre-orders are available via the list below. We also expect the Robin Hood Pops to be available here on Amazon at here at Hot Topic very soon.

For those unfamiliar, Robin Hood debuted in 1973 and has since become a classic entry in Disney's animated legacy. The film starred a Robin Hood in fox form, going up against the tyrannical rule of Prince John and his lackeys, including the always memorable Sir Hiss. The film was full of classic Disney musical numbers, including Oo-De-Lally, Not In Nottingham, and The Phony King of England.

A live-action/CG hybrid Robin Hood was revealed to be in the works at Disney+ in 2020. Carlos Lopez Estrada (Blindspotting) will direct the retelling written by Kari Granlund (2019's Lady and the Tramp remake) and produced by Justin Springer (2019's live-action Dumbo). Robin Hood will be the sixth straight-to-Disney+ remake after Lady and the Tramp, Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy, Lilo & Stitch, and The Sword in the Stone. There hasn't been any significant news about the project in some time, so there's no telling when it will see the light of day.