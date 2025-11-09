Paramount+ Just Added the Best Comedy of 2012 (And It’s as Funny as Ever)

Paramount+ is delivering plenty of laughs this November after the streamer stocked one of the funniest comedies of 2012. The streamer has been updating its content catalog for the new month, adding new TV shows and movies to its existing catalog of content that includes other great titles like Top Gun: Maverick and 1923. The list of arrivals that hit the platform on November 1st included a great comedy from the 2010s, and it’s just as hilarious now as it was back in 2012.

Paramount+ subscribers can now stream 21 Jump Street. The film is a reboot of the ‘80s Fox police procedural drama of the same name and stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as police officers Schmidt and Jenko, a pair of underachieving cops who join the secret Jump Street unit and are forced to relive high school in order to bust a drug ring. The movie, serving as Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s live-action directorial debut, also stars Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Rob Riggle, and Ice Cube. It’s “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% critic score and even spawned a sequel, 22 Jump Street, which is also streaming on Paramount+.

21 Jump Street Is One of the Best Comedies of the 2010s

If you’re looking for nothing more than a nonstop laugh and a good time, then 21 Jump Street is the movie you’re looking for. Much of the humor, and really what makes the film so great, boils down to Hill and Tatum themselves. The pair share incredible on-screen chemistry and natural charisma that makes their friendship believable, and the contrasting personalities of Tatum’s cool former high school jock and Hill’s socially awkward bookworm drive much of the movie’s comedy and help cement them as one of the best comedy duos in recent memory. Hill’s established comedic chops and Tatum’s surprisingly strong comedic timing make even the most generic gags feel fresh and the simplest lines hilarious, the pair proving to be the secret weapon that led to the film’s success and longevity.

Outside of Hill and Tatum and the rest of the great ensemble cast, 21 Jump Street offers a range of humor from witty, sardonic dialogue to slapstick, physical comedy, and it never shies away from poking fun at its own premise as an unnecessary ’80s TV show reboot. The very thing that sets the film in motion – Schmidt and Jenko being reassigned to a revived undercover program from the 80s – is the result of the police department being completely out of ideas, a direct hit at the film’s existence as a reboot.

What’s New on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is a great place for movie lovers this November. Along with 21 Jump Street, November 1st saw movies like Blades of Glory, Cujo, Dinner for Schmucks, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off start streaming. Paramount+ is also now streaming the Bridget Jones film series, both live-action G.I. Joe films, and four of the five Indiana Jones movies.

