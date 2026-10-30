Patrick Stewart Once Invited His X-Men Director For Dinner & Surprised Him With An Iconic Special Guest

The death of Patrick Stewart has shocked fans and Hollywood since it was announced yesterday. Tributes and memories of the actor have been pouring in since then, with stars who shared the screen with him in Star Trek, X-Men, and countless other projects remembering not only the gravitas he brought to his characters but the man he was when the cameras weren’t rolling. Among them, director Bryan Singer, who directed Stewart in the original X-Men, its sequel X2: X-Men United, and 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

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The filmmaker posted several “candid photos” of the star from their time together, and also shared an anecdote about how Stewart surprised him one time. He writes, “But beyond his extraordinary talent, Patrick was also a wonderfully fun and adventurous man.

One memory still makes me laugh. Knowing what an enormous Star Trek fan I was, Patrick invited me to dinner at his home. What he neglected to mention was that William Shatner would be joining us. I completely freaked out! Patrick knew exactly what he was doing.”

Patrick Stewart Remembered

As fans may recall, the 1994 movie Star Trek Generations was not only the first film in the series to include the TNG cast, but it became the first crossover too, with three members of the original series returning as well. Most importantly, it marked the only Star Trek film where both William Shatner’s Captain Kirk and Stewart’s Picard shared the screen together, a meet-up that still has fans talking, and it didn’t even need any special effects.

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William Shatner was one of the first celebrities to post a tribute to Stewart after his passing was announced, writing: “What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work.”

After starring as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Stewart was previously unsure if he wanted to take on another major role when the live-action X-Men movie began to come together. Luckily for fans, who had already cast him in the role in their minds, he eventually agreed and became one of the key pieces of the franchise, continuing to appear in films in the series long after it seemed his time with the role was finished.

“Patrick Stewart’s passing has brought back decades of memories,” Singer wrote. “I could never recount all the experiences Patrick and I shared, both professionally and personally, in a single post. He was far more than a cast member and a friend. He was a teacher.”

He continued, “Every time I watched Patrick approach a role, whether onstage or on set, I learned something. His command of language, his understanding of character, the precision with which he could deliver an emotion or change the pace of a scene. He possessed a grace and confidence that only a lifetime devoted to the craft could produce, and he made even the most difficult performances seem effortless.”