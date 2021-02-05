Percy Jackson Fans Debate Rewatching Movies Ahead of Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson fans are showing the series some love on social media today. All of this attention comes ahead of the Disney+ series moving closer to completion. Many of the people on Twitter are debating a rematch before the new script is done and larger details are announced. Rick Riordan actually gave fans a bit of an update on his personal blog recently. With the Disney+ development cycle underway, it was only a matter of time before the Internet got restless. But, don’t worry Percy Jackson fans, things are moving ahead just fine over at the House of Mouse. Before anything gets set in stone, the decision-makers at Disney+ have to give the go-ahead. But, luckily for Riordan, things have been nothing but smooth so far. There are a couple of small edits, but no massive reworkings with the script as it stands right now. Check out that update down below:
since percy jackson is trending, we'd like to remind everyone that a very wonderful musical of the lightning thief existed and you can still listen to the original soundtrack in many streaming platforms! 💙 https://t.co/EbkxXtDH9c— 🌈 (@troubledemigods) February 5, 2021
“We have a couple of important meetings this coming week with the top brass at the studio for the Percy Jackson TV show, so keep your fingers crossed. Everyone who has read the pilot script loves it, but there will be a few additional tweaks we need to make before we send it off to its next stop: the top execs at Disney+. That’s normal,” he wrote. “In script writing, as in every other kind of writing, you can expect to do many, many drafts! All the input has been super positive and helpful, though. Everyone is committed to making this the best show we possibly can. I remain excited and guardedly optimistic that we are on the verge of getting a really first-rate project off the ground. As always, though, good things require time and patience! Stay tuned!”
Are you going to watch some Percy Jackson this weekend? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
It's so important
prevnext
Reading the Percy Jackson series again as an adult showed me valuable life lessons & I have a lot of feelings about this series. 🥲 https://t.co/8DFyclmEF7— Ondine 🖤✨ (@OnyxOndine) February 4, 2021
Hysterical
prevnext
I loved Percy Jackson https://t.co/tlmAGtxlMN— Meech (@Meeeeeech__) February 5, 2021
A definite favorite
prevnext
I’m gonna re read my favourite books growing up and I’m so excited, starting w the moral instruments and Percy Jackson series 🥺🥺🥺🥺— L🦋 (@_libsxo) February 4, 2021
Honestly true
prevnext
Percy Jackson taught an entire generation an unnecessary amount of Greek Mythology— Cait🥳 (@CaitCamelia) February 4, 2021
This is too deep
prevnext
I’d give my left kidney to re-experience the Percy Jackson scene where they walk into the casino as Poker Face plays in the background— Meredith Ott (@Merebear_27) February 5, 2021
You would love to see it
prevnext
i said it once i’ll say it again, they better cast logan lerman as poseidon in the disney percy jackson live-action— darth boredom (@aiman_mahadi_) February 5, 2021
So cool
prevnext
I do enjoy when I answer a question about Greek mythology and the lecturer thinks I've read classics when I actually just read Percy Jackson as a wean. If I'm being honest, I'm not good at reading long books, it's my Achilles' heel. X— ✨ Miss PunnyPennie ✨ (@Lenniesaurus) February 4, 2021
Key questions
prev
Is the Percy Jackson Disney adapation going to be faithful to the books? https://t.co/cXaf4Gphpf— Hawk ✥ ELLIE'S PLATONIC WIFEY (@HawkOpinionated) February 5, 2021