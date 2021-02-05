Percy Jackson Fans Debate Rewatching Movies Ahead of Disney+ Series

Percy Jackson fans are showing the series some love on social media today. All of this attention comes ahead of the Disney+ series moving closer to completion. Many of the people on Twitter are debating a rematch before the new script is done and larger details are announced. Rick Riordan actually gave fans a bit of an update on his personal blog recently. With the Disney+ development cycle underway, it was only a matter of time before the Internet got restless. But, don’t worry Percy Jackson fans, things are moving ahead just fine over at the House of Mouse. Before anything gets set in stone, the decision-makers at Disney+ have to give the go-ahead. But, luckily for Riordan, things have been nothing but smooth so far. There are a couple of small edits, but no massive reworkings with the script as it stands right now. Check out that update down below:

since percy jackson is trending, we'd like to remind everyone that a very wonderful musical of the lightning thief existed and you can still listen to the original soundtrack in many streaming platforms! 💙 https://t.co/EbkxXtDH9c — 🌈 (@troubledemigods) February 5, 2021

“We have a couple of important meetings this coming week with the top brass at the studio for the Percy Jackson TV show, so keep your fingers crossed. Everyone who has read the pilot script loves it, but there will be a few additional tweaks we need to make before we send it off to its next stop: the top execs at Disney+. That’s normal,” he wrote. “In script writing, as in every other kind of writing, you can expect to do many, many drafts! All the input has been super positive and helpful, though. Everyone is committed to making this the best show we possibly can. I remain excited and guardedly optimistic that we are on the verge of getting a really first-rate project off the ground. As always, though, good things require time and patience! Stay tuned!”

Are you going to watch some Percy Jackson this weekend? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions down below: