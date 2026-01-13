Prime Video Just Added a 2020s Sci-Fi Blockbuster That Divided Critics and Audiences

Sci-fi movies can be some of the most divisive. Complex themes, dense science, ambitious visuals, and high expectations can result in strong audience/critic splits. Films like Ad Astra and Star Wars: The Last Jedi have proven to be exceptionally polarizing, but not nearly as divisive as a 2023 sci-fi sequel now streaming on Prime Video that split critics and audiences right down the middle.

With a 27% critic score and 72% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Meg 2: The Trench is one of the most divisive sci-fi films, and Prime Video subscribers can weigh in on the debate after the movie started streaming on January 1st. Directed by Ben Wheatley as a sequel to The Meg, the movie is based on Steve Alten’s 1999 novel The Trench, the film stars Jason Statham, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, and Cliff Curtis as a group of scientists who find themselves in a high-stakes battle for survival against colossal, prehistoric sharks while on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.

Meg 2: The Trench Is Campy Monster Fun at Its Best

If you head into Meg 2: The Trench expecting a serious monster movie like the gritty, tense thrills of classics like Jaws or the more grounded deep-sea horror of something like Underwater, you’re likely to side with critics. The movie embraces the ridiculousness of its premise and leans heavily into over-the-top, self-aware B-movie action and camp to become something that is pure goofy fun.

Although the film does suffer from a weaker plot and underdeveloped characters, Meg 2: The Trench delivers exactly the type of mindless, giant monster entertainment that you’d expect and successfully captures the silliness of the original movie. The movie never takes itself too seriously and instead prioritizes absurd action and big monster thrills with multiple megalodons and other prehistoric creatures, and it pulls out all the punches for the action-packed final 30 minutes. Add to that Statham’s over-the-top action hero persona and an expanded world and lore, and the film is a ridiculous and fun ride that works because it fully embraces its identity as mindless, schlocky entertainment.

Regardless of what side of the fence you land on, there’s no denying that Meg 2: The Trench delivered on absurdity to become a massive hit. The movie grossed over $397 million, which, while lower than the original’s $529 million worldwide haul, still made it the 19th-highest-grossing film of the year. Despite that success, a third film hasn’t yet been ordered, but Alten did pen a third book after The Trench, Meg: Primal Waters.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Meg 2: The Trench is one of several new films that swam onto Prime Video in January. The Amazon streamer began the month with a wave of arrivals that included other movies like Alien: Romulus, Final Destination: Bloodlines, several Mission Impossible films, Straight Outta Compton, The Breakfast Club, and Zombieland: Double Tap. More titles are set to arrive throughout the month before Prime Video wraps the month with a final rush of additions on January 31st that includes everything from The Big Lebowski to 1974’s Earthquake.

