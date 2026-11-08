Project Hail Mary Creator Explains How He Almost Ruined The Movie’s Best Scenes

It’s no secret that Project Hail Mary is going down in history as a movie of all time, easily stomping all over genre boundaries and nearly immediately earning its status as a beloved fan favorite. Even if you aren’t a sci-fi nerd, there’s something inherently special about this film, and it’s one that’s resonated with nearly everyone who’s seen it, for just how human it is. But it turns out two of the scenes people found most relatable and special were the ones the novel’s author, Andy Weir, wanted cut from the movie.

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So which scenes did Weir want to cut? If you guessed the poignant karaoke scene where Sandra Hüller stole everyone’s heart with her rendition of “Sign of the Times,” or the scene where Grace took his epic space walk surrounded by the brilliant light of the Petrova Line, you’d be right. When asked by /Film about these choices, Weir said, “What I’ve learned from the process of PHM is that I belong writing novels and I should never be a director. Because there were scenes in the movie that I argued we should cut that are people’s favorite scenes.” At least he seems aware of his questionable choices when it comes to which scenes will resonate most with fans. But Weir wasn’t being brutal just for the sake of it. To the author’s credit, the initial runtime of Project Hail Mary was nearly 4 hours long—something that absolutely did not fly with test audiences.

Project Hail Mary Without the Petrova Line Scene Is Impossible To Imagine

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But almost as iconic as all that gorgeous, floating astrophage surrounding Ryan Gosling while music swelled dramatically in the background was the scene where Eva Stratt finally loosened up, joining her team on the eve of their doomed mission as she belted out what the fandom came to know as the film’s theme song. Weir, however, wanted to toss the scene to cut down on the film’s initial 4-hour runtime. “Again, I’m like, ‘Guys, we’re running long. This is a long movie, and we’re just going to have Stratt singing karaoke, which seems a little iffy for the character of Stratt that I had in mind anyway. Let’s cut it.’ They’re like, ‘Hell no, we’re not cutting it. This is awesome.’ Everyone who watched the movie agrees it’s awesome. So I mean, this is a recurring pattern for me,” the writer said.

So it seems that Weir is a genius storyteller, but might lack the vision to be a filmmaker. This also isn’t the first time he initially disliked something about an adaptation of his work that later became iconic; Weir disliked the cover art for his book adaptation, The Martian. Talking about his first impression of the book cover, he said, “I’m like, ‘I don’t like it.’ Then it won awards for the astronaut falling backwards in the red dust. It was […] evocative, everybody agreed, ‘What an amazing cover. They did such a great job.’ So I should just not be put in charge of anything that’s visual.”