Road House 2: Jake Gyllenhaal Teases Work on Upcoming Sequel

Last month, Amazon Prime Video announced that a sequel to Road House is in the works following the success of the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring remake of the 1989 classic and now, Gyllenhaal is opening up about the sequel, teasing not only his excitement to returning to the role of Elwood Dalton but the "expansive" project that he says will be even bigger than the first.

"All I know is that I'm very excited about it," Gyllenhaal told TVLine.

"We've had a number of different ideas that we wanted to explore," he continued. "And the fact that we're going to be able to do that is really exciting." He also added that the sequel "will be expansive, and it will be bigger, and I can't wait" to film it.

Right now, details about the Road House follow up are few. Gyllenhaal is set to return, though it's unclear if director Doug Liman will return as well. Per Amazon MGM Studios when the sequel was announced, Road House "attracted nearly 80 million worldwide viewers to-date. The film premiered on Prime Video March 21 and attracted a record-breaking over 50 million worldwide viewers over its first two weekends, becoming Amazon MGM Studios' most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis."

What is Road House About?

In Road House, Gyllenhaal plays Elwood Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who is trying to escape his dark past and penchant for violence, though he is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he's spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), the owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Frankie. hires him to be her new bouncer, hoping to stop a violent gang working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen) from destroying her bar. However, the stakes get higher when ruthless gun-for-hire Knox (Conor McGregor) arrives and as the brutal brawls and bloodshed escalates, the tropical Keys prove more dangerous than anything Dalton ever faced in the Octagon.

Gyllenhaal Had to Remind McGregor Not to Punch Him in The Face Making Road House

While details of Road House 2 are not yet known, it's a safe bet that there will be plenty of action and fights in the sequel as there certainly were in Road House. When speaking with Comic Book about Road House earlier this year, Gyllenhaal even spoke about some of the fight scenes, specifically that he had to remind his co-star, real-life former UFC champion McGregor to not actually hit him in the face.

"I mean look, I think Garrett Moore and Steve Brown, who designed a lot of the fights, they had a tough job to try and up the original. And they did have an incredible crew, but a lot of the stuff we designed was meant to be pretty close contact, you know? And grappling," Gyllenhaal said. "And there were a lot of unknown factors that come in when you're fighting like that. And yes, Conor is the main unknown in that way because he is used to really fighting and we had to fake fight. So, constantly throughout the journey before takes, I had to be like 'Remember… don't actually punch me in the face.' And he'd be like 'Oh right, right, right, right.' Then I'd be like 'Oh my gosh.' But he understood. He was incredible as a guide and a teacher through that whole process. But there were times we pushed those spaces, and I think they're some of the best stuff in the movie."

Road House is now streaming on Prime Video.