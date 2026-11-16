Robert Pattinson Predicted His James Bond Casting in 2012, And His Reaction in 2026 Lines Up

Hollywood has dominated the headlines again to start another week, this time confirming that Robert Pattinson will take on the title of 007 and become the next James Bond. After years of association with the Twilight franchise, Pattinson has been on a distinct run as a performer since that series ended, starring in oddball arthouse movies like Good Time, The Lighthouse, and Cosmopolis. It’s why fans were so surprised that he took on the role of the caped crusader in The Batman, but doubly so when today’s news of Robert Pattinson becoming Bond has shocked many fans (after they’ve calmed down from the initial excitement).

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In a statement released by Amazon MGM, Pattinson opened up about taking on the role, revealing his own enthusiasm for the character. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis (Villeneuve), Amy (Pascal), David (Heyman), Tanya (Lapointe), and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Robert Pattinson Calls James Bond “Honour of a Lifetime”

It’s worth noting that even though Robert Pattinson listed as screen testing for James Bond, the actor himself has previously lobbied for the role. Back in 2012, in an interview with The Sun, the star said: “I’d definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years. There’d be nothing worse than, like, ‘Let’s get a fresh-faced Bond!’ That would be the worst idea in the world. It would be ridiculous to reinvent it as some young posh kid. After Daniel Craig, you have to have some baggage.”

To his credit, he may have been off by a bit of time, but the fourteen years since this quote, which arrived on the heels of The Twilight Saga concluding, have proven that Pattinson is a distinct performer who can not only surprise audiences but bring his weirdness and gravitas to any size production. His previous comments, mixed with his statement today, show a man who is ready to take the role.

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Naturally, news that a new James Bond has been named for just the second time this century (and only the seventh time overall) has dominated the conversation online, but there’s more to today’s news underneath the hood than just another actor getting his next big job. As fans know, the upcoming James Bond 26 will be the first time the official franchise has not been produced by a member of the original rights holders, the Broccoli family.

Albert R. Broccoli produced the first seventeen movies in the film prior to his death, with daughter Barbara Broccoli and stepson Michael G. Wilson taking over afterward and producing every film up until 2021’s No Time to Die. After Amazon acquired MGM, though, they eventually made a deal with EON Productions to assume full creative control of the Bond franchise. To that end, the studio could very well be hoping for something very different with this Bond, such as a line buried in TheWrap’s report on today’s news where they write that casting the role for Amazon included “the potential for the actor to also be involved in a TV spin-off.”

It’s worth noting that Pattinson’s career as an actor has only seen him appear in three TV productions at all, each a TV movie filmed before the Twilight movies. Even with DC, Pattinson didn’t reprise his role as Batman for the TV spinoff The Penguin, either, but it’s possible that Bond could command a different kind of appearance, especially if the price is right.

“Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey,” director Denis Villeneuve said of the casting.. “We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

A production timeline for James Bond 26 has not been confirmed, with no release date set either, but both Pattinson and Villeneuve seem eager to get started.