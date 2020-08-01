Rumored Shang-Chi Casting Call Wants Extras to Play Archers

✖

There are lots of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings rumors circulating this week as the movie gets ready to begin production in Australia. Michelle Yeoh, who was previously in talks to join the film, has been posting photos in Sydney, and a new casting call notice has folks guessing about wanted extras. According to Murphys Multiverse, a casting call notice was spotted in Sydney that's looking for Chinese men and women with archery skills.

According to a sign shared by Twitter use @mma_tuesday, Fox Studios is looking for the following: "Extras casting, Film in Sydney, Archery, Chinese Men & Women 18+. Archery Skills: not required to shoot an arrow. Knowledge of how to use a bow is required." The sign claims shooting will begin mid-August and go through the end of September. While the ad doesn't specify that it's for Shang-Chi, the odds are pretty good. You can view the full ad here.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is being filmed in Australia this year, and is directed by Destin Daniel Crettin. The film is set to star Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Ton Chiu-Wai Leung. Crettin is best known for his work on Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy. Liu has appeared in Kim's Convenience, the Taken TV series, and Blood and Water. Awkwafina was recently a fan-favorite in Jumanji: The Next Level and won a Golden Globe award for her performance as Billi in The Farewell. She also appeared in Ocean's Eight and Crazy Rich Asians.

Liu has remained in Australia while filming was suspended and recently spoke about the pressure of signing on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’,” Liu explained. “But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to be released on May 5, 2021.

