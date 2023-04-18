Russo Brothers Pitch Reinvigorating Rom-Coms With Superhero Movie (Exclusive)

If anyone could reinvigorate the rom-com movie genre, it's the Russo Brothers. The filmmakers have kept themselves busy after completing Avengers: Endgame, the movie that wrapped up the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joe and Anthony Russo have the new international spy series Citadel premiering soon on Prime Video, but fans will understandably wonder when they'll step back behind the camera to create another superhero epic. While the Russo Brothers cleverly dance around the topic of directing a Batman movie, they have given a little bit of thought to merging superheroes with rom-com.

The Russo Brothers spoke to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian to promote Citadel, where they were asked if there was a specific movie genre they would like comic book superheroes to be attached to. After joking about a possible musical and Joker 2, they landed on a rom-com. "That is a good way to reinvigorate the rom-com," they said. "

