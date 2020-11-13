The Rock Shares New Red Notice Photo to Celebrate Ryan Reynolds' Birthday

✖

The Rock was ready to celebrate Ryan Reynolds’ birthday and posted about it on Instagram. It’s been a busy week for the Deadpool star as he marked the big day and voted for the first time in America. It’s not really your birthday unless Dwayne Johnson climbs through to let you know how much you’re appreciated. The two stars are staring in the Netflix movie with Gal Gadot. Production has started back up on Red Notice, but it’s always fun to celebrate a coworker on a big day. The Rock’s photo has both of them dressed to the nines. Johnson even called Reynolds ‘dashing’ which has to take the Marvel star feel good. Check out the rest of the Instagram post down below:

Johnson wrote, “Happy Birthday to this dashin’ SOB and my #RedNotice co-star @vancityreynolds. One shaken, not stirred @aviationgin toasting an on the rocks @teremana. Your gift is in the mail. Just wait for it. It’s huge. Super cool. It’ll show up. Eventually. If it doesn’t.. whatever.”

When it comes to the Netflix feature, The Rock wanted all of his fans to know that filming will be as safe as possible. COVID-19 has completely changed the game when it comes to making TV and movies.

"The world has changed and so has our process - we are officially back to work on filming RED NOTICE. A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week long,” the superstar said. “We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we’re all still in beta phase with no 'COVID playbook' to reference.”

He continued, "We’re an agile crew — learning on the go and we will create the blueprint for how effective a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game-changer. In the meantime, I’ll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director/writer here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target."

