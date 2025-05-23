MCU Rumor Reveals Sam Wilson’s Avengers Lineup (& the New Avengers Don’t Stand a Chance)

Sam Wilson is reportedly recruiting a lineup of heavy-hitters for Avengers: Doomsday. Anticipation continues to build for the next big Avengers flick, especially after the success of Thunderbolts*. The knowledge that the Thunderbolts are actually the New Avengers, and that they’re feuding with Sam Wilson’s Captain America over the “Avengers” name, adds some extra spice to the drama in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Knowing that Cap has an Avengers team behind him raises the larger question of who the members are. We know many of the cast members in Avengers: Doomsday, and now a scooper is dishing out possible names for the roster of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Alex Perez of TheCosmicCircus recently held a Q&A where fans could ask questions about the MCU. A couple of fans asked who was on Sam Wilson’s Avengers team. “Right now, Joaquin Torres, Captain Marvel, Bruce Banner, Wong, and Shang-Chi are the ones officially on his team. I’ve heard they may recruit She-Hulk as well,” Perez said.

The actors who play these characters were included during the five-plus-hour casting announcement for Avengers: Doomsday, so it’s not too much of a surprise to see them rumored for one of the two Avengers lineups. Thunderbolts* stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman are returning as the New Avengers, after Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine officially announced them to the world at the end of the Marvel film. They’ll be joined by the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and many of the original X-Men actors.

Photos and videos captured on the set of Avengers: Doomsday have offered a sneak peek at the returning X-Men and their iconic villains. Fans captured what appears to be pieces of giant Sentinels scattered across the set. Photos and a video compiling everything show what looks to be the torso and leg of a Sentinel, with portions of the body parts covered by a blue tarp, possibly to allow for visual effects to be added later on. It’s unknown if this takes place at the X-Men Mansion or some other location. None of the X-Men cast members can be seen in the photos, so all fans are left with is endless speculation.

We’ve also seen James Marsden and Ian McKellen reprising their roles as Cyclops and Magneto, respectively. McKellen was wearing part of his Magneto costume in the set photo, while Marsden was in plain clothes wearing Cyclops’ ruby quartz sunglasses. It’s not clear what they were discussing in the photo, and the backdrop doesn’t give anything away either. However, it is good to see the two stars back in their iconic roles.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios pushed back the release dates of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Avengers: Doomsday was moved from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars moving from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027. Multiple outlets reported that the seven-month delay for both films is due to the scope and scale of what insiders describe as the biggest movies Marvel has ever made. The last MCU movie to premiere in December was 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $1.92 billion at the global box office to become Sony’s highest-grossing film and the third highest-grossing Marvel movie behind only Avengers: Infinity War ($2.05 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), released a year apart in April 2018 and 2019, respectively.

