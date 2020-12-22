Samuel L. Jackson Reminds Everyone of His Voice on Alexa, Reveals Amazon Children Defense Fund Donation Deal

✖

A day after his 72nd birthday, Samuel L. Jackson is reminding fans that his voice is available for purchase on most of Amazon's Alexa devices. First revealed this time last year, Amazon is hosting a special promotion for those looking to buy the software add-on. For the next few days, you can buy Jackson's add-on voice for $1.99 on Amazon, with most of the proceeds going towards the Children's Defense Fund.

"Did you know you can talk to me all day on your @alex99 device?" Jackson and his team tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "Did you also know that Amazon will donate #1 to the Children Defense Fund for every purchase of my voice now through Jan? Well, now you know. Just say 'Alexa, introduce me to Samuel' or visit amazon.com/asksamuel."

Did you know you can talk to me all day on your @alexa99 device? Did you also know that Amazon will donate $1 to the Children Defense Fund for every purchase of my voice now through Jan? Well, now you know. Just say “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel” or visit https://t.co/ShHOBHWICh pic.twitter.com/HjVcLILyaL — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 22, 2020

As with the other voices you can use with Alexa, Jackson's voice handles most inquiries you throw the smart speaker's way — and it works on all Echo devices other than first-generation Echos and Echo Dots, and Amazon wearables. And for those curious — yes, there is an explicit option available. You can purchase and enable the Samuel L. Jackson skill right here.

Around these parts, Jackson's been in the news cycle as of late after Marvel Studios revealed it has a Secret Invasion series in active development, which will feature the return of the actor's beloved Nick Fury character. Ben Mendelsohn's Talos is also expected to return. Secret Invasion, of course, a nod to the comics event where the shape-shifting Skrull race managed to infiltrate Earth.

"Just like not all humans are bad, and not all humans are good, I think Skrulls probably have a variety of moralities amongst them," Feige told ComicBook.com in 2019, after Captain Marvel introduced a faction of hero Skrulls. "When they can do what they can do, it probably gets very tempting. So, it's fun to have introduced this concept and see where it goes."

Cover photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions