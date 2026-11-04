Scarlett Johansson Breaks Silence on Her Batman 2 Character: “It Was Hard to Crack”

Scarlett Johansson has finally opened up about her role in DC Studios’ The Batman Part II, but not to reveal the character she’s playing. The longtime Marvel star made the leap to the “distinguished competition” for Matt Reeves’ upcoming feature film, joining an ensemble cast that includes some of her fellow Marvel stars, including Sebastian Stan and Brian Tyree Henry. Though recent leaks appear to have confirmed who those two stars may be playing in the sequel’s well-guarded storyline, it remains to be seen what place Johansson has, but according to the star, it wasn’t an easy role

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Speaking with , Johansson was asked which of her roles from the upcoming The Exorcist: Martyrs and The Batman Part II put her out of her comfort zone the most, immediately revealing her part in the DC sequel is the answer. “Probably the role in The Batman,” the Oscar-nominee said. “It gave me a lot of existential angst; for some reason, it was very hard to figure out. I don’t know why it was just whether it was just the role, where I’m in my life or what’s going on but it was just like hard to crack it.”

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About The Batman Role

The rumor mill has been ripe with “news” about Scarlett Johansson’s place in The Batman Part II, with reports pointing toward the potential of her playing a gender-bent version of Harvey Dent, or even Poison Ivy, with others claiming she’ll play the part of Harvey Dent’s wife, Gilda Gold. Following the recent leak that indicated Brian Tyree Henry will be taking on the role of Dent, it seems a little more likely that Gilda could be Johansson’s role, but even her teases today don’t fully confirm it.

It’s worth noting that playing Gilda in The Batman Part II could present some unique challenges for Johansson, as DC Comics readers will know well. Gilda’s most famous place in Batman lore comes from The Long Halloween storyline, where the wife of the famous district attorney finally snapped after learning about Harvey’s mistreatment by his dad and would use evidence he obtained as DA to start committing the “Holiday” murders. Assuming that something like this is what happens in The Batman Part II, it could force Johansson to take on either an intact or fractured psyche, depending on the scene she’s in, perhaps leading to some challenges.

We may not know what role Scarlett Johansson has in The Batman Part II for some time, though, but with filming nearing its end (thanks to help from Steven Soderbergh), it seems like the sequel is on track to make its February 18, 2028. Assuming that timeline holds, we probably won’t know her place until next year at the earliest, and maybe not even until the summer. That said, Johansson will be on the promotional circuit for three major titles before The Batman Part II releases (with Paper Tiger and Ray Gunn arriving this year), so expect her to talk even more about it with cryptic clues.