Spider-Man 3: Is Tom Holland's Brother Playing the MCU's Harry Osborn?

Principal photography on Spider-Man 3 has moved back out onto practical set-pieces in Atlanta, meaning the production has been swarming with paparazzi throughout the week. That has resulted in a handful of set photos (and videos) being released online over the past few days, showing Tom Holland in an updated Spidey suit — photos in such high quality, they'd make J. Jonah Jameson blush. The photos also seem to show Holland's brother Harry in a special stunt rig, suggesting the younger Holland is also an actor in the movie.

Since Marvel Studios has grossed nearly $25 billion at the box office, it's safe to say Kevin Feige and his team have made one "big brain" move after the next. Because of that, let's jump down a Spidey rabbit hole and pose the question — is Harry Holland going to end up playing Harry Osborn?

Short answer: no, probably not. The youthful Osborn is an A-lister in Peter Parker's rogue's gallery and it's likely a role Marvel Studios — or Sony, in this case — would have announced far ahead of time. Beings that neither studio has come out and cast the character, it's an unlikely situation, though stranger things have happened.

Plus, let's be real for a moment — Spider-Man 3 is already packed to the brim with characters. In addition to the usual crew of Holland's Spider-Man, we also have Zendaya back as MJ and Jacob Batalon back as Ned Leeds. Then there's the addition of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Doctor Ock (Alfred Molina); and that's not to mention the reported return of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst, or Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

"We started shooting Spider-Man 3 a few months ago, which had been crazy and really weird because we're shooting it back in Atlanta. That's where I did my audition for Spider-Man, and we're actually shooting [Spider-Man 3] in the stage where I did my audition," Holland previously said during an Instagram telethon hosted by Chris Pratt and benefitting Greater Good. "It's like a really weird full-circle story of walking through the same door I walked through as an 18-year-old kid, like, nervous, like, 'Oh my god, I hope I get this job!' And then walking through the door at 24, making the third movie, loving life, confident, enjoying everything that's happening for me."

"So, it's been amazing, dude," the actor added. "It's been awesome."

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17th.

