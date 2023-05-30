T-Mobile Introduces Amazing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Ticket Deal

T-Mobile just introduced a major ticket deal for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. On the carrier's website, they just pointed out that T-Mobile users can get into the anticipated Marvel movie for just $5. To do that, you have to use the T-Mobile app and go into the T-Mobile Tuesdays section. From there, follow the prompts to purchase your seats ahead of the June 2 release date. With how expensive it can be to head to the movies together, you can bet some families will be taking advantage of this deal when it comes to getting everybody into that theater. Check out the deal for yourself right here!

Atom's announcement says, "This week, T-Mobile customers can swing over to the app for a $5 movie ticket to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse—exclusively in theaters June 2. Limited time offer. Qualifying plan required. See T-Mobile Tuesdays app for details."

if any1 wanted to see spider-man this weekend try this! alsoooooo it works for doble and IMAX showings too so treat yourself https://t.co/Jyz9ZmXC8Z — Pokédex #428 (@HakkyBody) May 30, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse First Reactions

Initial reactions to Miles Morales' trip back through the multiverse have been very positive from all corners. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast actually had a spoiler-free reaction podcast for the film and Brandon Davis brought in Aaron Perine to talk about the experience. Both hosts enjoyed the film quite a bit and teased some massive developments for both Sony's Spider-Verse and other corners of Marvel productions.

"I am happy to report that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse meets my expectations," Perine began. "It is heartfelt. It is warm. It exhibits the same sort of love for Spider-Man, the character, that if you really care about this character and all versions of this character, you're really gonna have a good time. I really, thoroughly enjoyed myself and cannot wait to go see it again."

What Happens in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

"Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac )."

"Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

Have you already bought your tickets for the Spider-Verse sequel? Let us know in the comments down below!