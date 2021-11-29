Spider-Man Swings Into the Multiverse With Doctor Strange on New No Way Home Poster

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is swinging into the Spider-verse on Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s new poster. His secret identity exposed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in 2019’s Far From Home, Peter Parker turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man — everyone except his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). When the spell has unintended consequences, it’s going to take a multiversal team up with Doctor Strange — and maybe another Spider-Man or two — to set things right and defeat the sinister villains crossing over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the international variant poster revealed by Sony Pictures India, Spider-Man and his Avengers ally Doctor Strange try to hold off the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina), and Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx). See the newest poster below.

Ahead of his return in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the spell-casting sorcerer is pulled into Spider-Man’s web when the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler gets his sticky fingers on a magic box tied to the arrival of multiversal villains into the MCU. As Spider-Man’s identity crisis continues to unfold in the aftermath of Far From Home, he’ll face new foes like Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Rhys Ifans) and Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church).

After teaming up with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) in Avengers: Infinity War and saving half the universe together in Avengers: Endgame, there’s a “close relationship” between Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, according to Cumberbatch.

“They’re neighborhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history,” he previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I’m allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That’s what I do.”

Tickets are now on sale for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.