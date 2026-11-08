Spider-Verse 3 Update is Exactly What Fans Need to Hear & Teases “Greatest End to a Trilogy” Ever

After an insane 3-year delay and a fanbase that’s desperate for the conclusion of one of their favorite stories, it looks like the end might finally be in sight for the third installment in the Spider-Verse franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. What makes that news even more exciting, however, is that Daniel Pemberton, the composer of the film’s music, says that the third and final movie is “the greatest end to a trilogy” and that there’s no way fans will be disappointed.

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Speaking with Deadline about the upcoming, long-awaited animated finale that hits theaters in June of next year, Pemberton elaborated, saying, “The last part I saw made me cry multiple times. I think everybody’s going to be in for a real treat.” He added, “We all know we’ve gotta make the greatest ending to a trilogy ever with that film.” And after a three-year delay between the second and third film, he’s not wrong; fans’ expectations have grown more and more over the period between films, which creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller have cited as one reason for the creative drought.

Can Beyond the Spider-Verse Live Up to the Hype?

According to Pemberton, Lord, and Miller, it does. In fact, the original version of the third film was split into two movies, though Miller told Gizmodo they later chose to condense it back into one film. And while the writers’ strikes affected the film’s timeline, the pair also said they struggled to figure out the middle of the story. Of stumbling on the perfect central storyline, Lord said, “We know where it’s headed, but we need to understand better what’s happening in the middle. And we came upon a really wonderful notion, which is: when your family is broken apart by your calling, your talents, how do you put them back together? How do you have it all?”

It’s also no secret that the production for the third and final Spider-Verse movie has been under insane pressure to live up to the standards set by the first two movies in the franchise, with Into the Spider-Verse currently sitting at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Across the Spider-Verse earning a 95% critics’ score. Couple that with the amount of money each film required to finish, and it’s no wonder the production team is feeling the pressure. It’s also worth noting that Lord and Miller are the directorial brains behind Project Hail Mary, the sci-fi film that took the world by storm and subsequently made everyone fall in love with a sentient rock.

Speaking about the process as a whole, and what it’s taken to bring this film to life, Miller said, “There’s no one that puts more pressure on us than ourselves, wanting to outdo ourselves each time and see things that you haven’t seen before and make it feel like something you’ve never experienced before. And so, trying to get something that is as worthy as the previous two has been the driver.” So overall, despite the wait, it seems the finale to the Spider-Verse trilogy will be well worth it—a statement the directors (and composer) stand behind.