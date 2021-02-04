Kevin Feige Addresses If There Will Be a Marvel and Star Wars Crossover

✖

With The Walt Disney Company having the rights to a number of the most sought-after brands and characters, this allows them to bring their characters together in unexpected and unconventional ways, but as far as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is concerned, it doesn't make much sense to see a crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the world of Star Wars. While Feige couldn't rule out such an opportunity presenting itself at some point in the future, as he only has so much insight into both franchises, he encouraged fans to check out a specific episode of the sitcom Parks and Recreation to get the best summation of what such a crossover would look like.

“If you’d ask me if anything we’re talking about right now was in the realm of possibility 20 years ago, I would’ve said, ‘I don’t think so,’” Feige shared with Yahoo Entertainment of the status of the MCU. "But I really don’t think so. I don’t think there’s any reason for it.”

The crossover in question surely seems unlikely, but before the official launch of the Star War sequel trilogy, comedian Patton Oswalt offered an impromptu monologue about such a possibility.

In the Season Five episode "Article Two," which premiered in April of 2013, Oswalt played a character who appeared at the city council and, in order to prevent a vote from moving forward, gave a filibuster imagining the Marvel and Star Wars crossover. The minds behind the series claim that they merely gave Oswalt the prompt to talk for a few seconds, with the series aiming to cut from the scene, only for the filmmakers to refrain from cutting him as he ultimately talked for nearly 10 minutes.

Feige noted of the scene, “That is probably as close as we’ll ever get.”

Despite how unlikely the crossover might be, we can't say it's entirely impossible. Currently, Marvel Comics is publishing multiple Star Wars comics covering a number of eras, which have even spotlighted characters who had long been forgotten among fans. Additionally, Marvel's upcoming slate of live-action films are set to embrace the concept of the multiverse, which allows for different realities to interact with one another. If an upcoming comic book opportunity allowed Marvel characters to interact with Star Wars characters, it's possible the outlandish idea could then be embraced in a future live-action event.

Feige, meanwhile, is developing his own Star Wars film, but denied offering any information about what fans could expect from it.

