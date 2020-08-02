Star Wars Featurette Compiles All Ships From the Sequel Trilogy

Star Wars' Skywalker saga concluded in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with an epic fleet battle over the Sith planet of Exegol. But how many ships were present for that battle? A new featurette released on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel answers more than that question. The video catalogs every ship that appears throughout the entire Star Wars sequel trilogy, from Star Wars: The Force Awakens to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Check out the video above to see all 85 of the starships in the Star Wars sequel trilogy movies.

Fans spent a lot of time trying to name all of the ships that appeared as part of the Resistance fleet during the battle of Exegol. The fleet included several returning ships from past Star Wars movies and television shows. Those included:

The Naboo Starfighter from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

The Ghost from Star Wars Rebels

The Three Aces from Star Wars Resistance

The Mandalorian Razor from Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The U-Wing from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Medical Frigate from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

The Quad Jumper from Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Resistance Bomber from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo revealed a couple more ships in January. "Well, one thing we do know is that among the 14,000 ships that arrive with Lando Calrissian over Exegol in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are the Fireball, Jarek Yeager’s racer, and Torra Doza’s ship [from Star Wars Resistance],” he said.

Creature and special make-up effects creative supervisor Neal Scanlan said previously that the idea to include ships from Star Wars' past came from The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams. “J.J. was very keen on us getting some of that Star Wars history and nods to other series in there, because he loves that stuff so much,” Scanlan said. "The Fireball from Resistance is in there, and there are some other ships from the other animated series. You throw them in the giant fleet, and they get a lost a little bit in the mix."

What do you think of the ships from the Star Wars sequel trilogy? What's your favorite Star Wars ship of all time? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

All of the Star Wars movies are available on home media and to stream via Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.