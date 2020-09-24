Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Sees Rey Laying Waste to a Horde of Stormtroopers

✖

Rey's Force powers were teased in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which were heightened in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and peaked in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but concept art from Adam Brockbank teases an even more powerful display of her abilities in which she knocks down dozens of First Order stormtroopers. While the environment looks to resemble Exogol, concept art is often created with artistic freedom and doesn't necessarily reflect anything from an actual script, so it's unclear if this image was guided by Lucasfilm or if Brockbank was merely envisioning what it would be like to see Rey confront the stormtroopers.

Ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012 and started moving forward with new Star Wars projects, fans have investigated all sorts of projects that the studio was developing, all while Lucasfilm has toyed with a number of different ideas. In some cases, fans have misconstrued the existence of concept art as proof that such images were intended to be included in a film or TV series, despite concept art inherently being merely a concept.

Conversely, concept art made its way online earlier this year that was purportedly depicting scenes and sequences that were part of Colin Trevorrow's original plans before he left Episode IX, with the filmmaker himself confirming that the images were, in fact, part of what he wanted to accomplish with his film. These images lent credence to the idea that concept art was, at times, much more than just concepts and could be intended plot points.

Despite fans being left to wonder about whether such a scene was ever intended to be included in the film, it's hard to deny the power of the image. Throughout much of the Star Wars saga, we rarely saw Jedi at the height of their powers taking on massive groups of troopers. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, one of the most powerful scenes was watching Darth Vader mow down a group of Rebel troopers, leading us to wonder how a Jedi would handle a similar situation.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now streaming on Disney+.

