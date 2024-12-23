Only Two Stephen King Movies Have Ever Been Released at Christmas Time

Over 40 adaptations of Stephen King‘s works have hit theaters. Of that truly considerable number, only two did so during the month of December; and believe it or not, Stanley Kubrick’s suitably wintry The Shining was not one of them. He’s never been one to set his novels and short stories around Christmas, but that’s the one that comes the closest. Before we get started, there’s a qualifier. Specifically, only feature films were considered for inclusion. That means miniseries that debuted in December, such as Bag of Bones and 2020’s The Stand, didn’t count. So, which two Stephen King adaptations have received theatrical releases during the holiday season? And, for that matter, how did his “novel for television” (meaning it wasn’t an adaptation but rather a screenplay written to be a miniseries) Storm of the Century not receive a December debut? Baffling.

The One That Makes Some Sense

The Green Mile follows Tom Hanks’ Paul Edgecomb, a prison guard at Cold Mountain Penitentiary’s death row, called “The Green Mile” because the hallway floor en route to the electric chair is painted green. Edgecomb is used to dealing with some unsavory characters, such as prisoner William “Wild Bill” Wharton (Sam Rockwell) and his cruel but connected coworker, Percy Wetmore (Doug Hutchison).

Emotionally drained thanks to the company he’s forced to keep and the general grim nature of his workplace, Edgecomb finds his worldview significantly altered when he meets physically towering but kindly prisoner John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan) – not just because of this scheduled-for-death prisoner’s distinctly human nature, but also because of the magical, life-giving power he possesses.

Of the many themes running through King’s serial novel and subsequent cinematic adaptation from Frank Darabont, quite a few hew closely to what’s found in many Christmas movies. Not judging a book by its cover and embracing the differences between yourself and other individuals? Happiest Season, Let It Snow, and Nothing like the Holidays all check one or both boxes.

Furthermore, at the core of The Green Mile is a group of characters, both in front of and behind bars, who have found themselves lost in life. Just about any Christmas movie fits in that mold, from the innumerable adaptations of A Christmas Carol to The Grinch and The Family Man. An even more prevalent throughline is love, and as many holiday flicks fit the in-need-of-change mold, even more fit the importance-of-love mold. The Holiday, Just Friends, Love Actually, Hot Frosty, the list goes on.

The Green Mile is also a movie where the tone is sweet. It’s arguably the most kindness-focused adaptation of a Stephen King book to date, surpassing similar non-horror movies like Stand by Me, The Shawshank Redemption, and Hearts in Atlantis. That said, The Life of Chuck might give it a run for its feelgood money when it hits theaters on May 30, 2025. In other words, the focus is on humanity is inherently good, not evil. The other December Stephen King movie release consistently makes the viewer guess which of those two options is actually true.

The One That Doesn’t

John Carpenter’s Christine tells the sad tale of Arnie Cunningham, a teen with no confidence courtesy of restrictive parents, particularly horrendous bullies, and a somewhat gaunt physicality. But when a beat-up classic car enters his life, Cunningham finds himself changed, but if his friends and family were to be asked, they wouldn’t say the change is for the better. And now, those who have tormented Cunningham are being picked off one by one. But is it Arnie behind the wheel, or has Christine found a way to drive herself?

Christine was such an odd movie to put into release during the holiday season, just as his icy The Thing wasn’t the best choice for a June debut. The narrative of a bullied young man being possessed by a 1958 Plymouth Fury is pretty far from feelgood territory. Not to mention, while many Christmas movies are focused on redemption, Christine goes in a different direction.

All in all, Christine is a successful merging of the two Masters of Horror‘s sensibilities, but neither artist was ever prone to embracing either the festive season or feelgood tones. It wasn’t a great choice to release during a time when folks are with their families, but it’s a more-than-worthy watch, nonetheless.