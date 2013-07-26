Stranger Things Star Dacre Montgomery Shares and Deletes Fan Art Turning Him Into Marvel’s Wolverine

✖

Stranger Things and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery took a stab at Marvel's Wolverine when he shared, and then deleted, a fan-made poster turning him into the metal-clawed mutant. Created by BossLogic and published to the fan-favorite artist's Twitter page in March 2018, the Logan-styled art transforms the 25-year-old Australian actor into the character portrayed by fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman in Fox's X-Men franchise. Subsequently, in January of this year, a gossip website claimed the Kevin Feige-run Marvel Studios is eyeing Montgomery for the rebooted role when Wolverine and other X-Men characters join the currently mutant-less Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Montgomery's since-deleted tweet from Friday published the mock-up art without comment. Found below is the original art BossLogic posted to Twitter in 2018, depicting Montgomery as the cigar-chomping X-Man who won't be played by 52-year-old Jackman in the Marvel Studios franchise.

"If seven years ago that had happened I'd be like, 'Oh, yeah!' but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party — not just for me, but for the character," Jackman told The Daily Beast in April about Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. "Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It's too good of a character not to."

"It's kind of like, you're on your way home, and your friend rings you and goes, 'Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?' And you say, 'Sounds good but… no,'" he continued. "They're fine with someone else."

Montgomery's tweet Friday isn't the first time the actor hinted at interest in a superhero role. In November 2017, Montgomery turned heads when he tweeted — again without comment — a picture of DC Comics superhero Nightwing, the former Robin and the protégé of Batman. That post was also deleted shortly after it was published on social media.

Asked about his superhero candidacy in a July 2019 interview with GQ, Montgomery seemed to swerve the Marvel and DC universes when he said he wants to step into "a different world that we don't know."

"I don't know, I feel like I'm at an interesting point where I'm enjoying seeing the universes come to an end and other ones begin. But I would really love to play outside of the world that's so prominent, I guess, in cinemas at the moment, which is just origin stories of amazing superheroes that we love," Montgomery said in response to a fan nominating him to play Red Hood, another Batman-related character. "I'd love to dive into a different world that we don't know, that we aren't kind of given a lot of both in television format and cinema."