The Suicide Squad Fans Are Freaking Out About DC FanDome Reveals

The Suicide Squad fans are over the moon about all the reveals coming out of DC FanDome today. All the people wondering what James Gunn was cooking up must be pretty elated at the moment with all of the reveals. Now, the cast and their roles have been lined-up and that will be dissected for days to come. Harley Quinn is sporting a new look and the Internet has fallen in love with King Shark all over again. All those people wondering who John Cena would end up now having their answer in Peacemaker. It’s just going to be a rip-roaring good time. Gunn went so far as to say that this is the biggest movie he’s ever worked on along with the most fun he’s ever had while completing a film. So, the expectations, which were already immense, are now sky-high.

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie said about The Suicide Squad in a previous interview. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.”

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena also mentioned previously. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller, along with Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. New characters include Elba as Bloodsport, Cena as Peacemaker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Juan Diego Botto as Presidente General Silvio Luna, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and Alice Braga as Sol Soria.

The Suicide Squad is currently slated for release on August 6, 2021.

