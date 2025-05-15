A Superman Toy Just Spoiled a Surprising Foe (& We Can’t Wait for the Fight)

A tie-in toy for this summer’s Superman spoils a surprising enemy Superman will face off against, teasing what should be an exciting fight. As spotted by the X account DCU Superman News, the officially licensed action figure set depicts a battle that takes place in the Fortress of Solitude. Superman and Krypto are going up against some kind of creature that resembles the wampa from The Empire Strikes Back. The toy packaging illustrates various ways people can play with the toys, depicting Superman flying into battle, fighting the creature, and then celebrating a hard-earned victory.

The toy box does not indicate what the creature exactly is. In the comments on the X post, one person theorizes it could be something from Superman’s zoo that gets unleashed in the Fortress of Solitude. Check out the image in the space below:

New 'Superman' toy reveals Fortress of Solitude creature pic.twitter.com/kz2sH2Cvoh — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) May 15, 2025

Whatever this creature is, it hasn’t been spotlighted in Superman promotional materials to this point, even though the Fortress of Solitude itself has been highlighted throughout marketing. A special five-minute preview released in early April showcased a scene where Krypto brings Superman back to the Fortress so he can be treated for injuries suffered in a fight.

This Fortress of Solitude creature is yet another enemy Kal-El will have to face in Superman. Marketing has highlighted various villains in the film, including Lex Luthor, the Hammer of Boravia and more. Unsurprisingly, Superman trailers have been sure to emphasize the blockbuster’s action sequences.

Considering how tight DC Studios can be about spoilers, it’s a little surprising the Fortress of Solitude creature was revealed through a toy set and not proper footage from the film itself. Perhaps, as Warner Bros. really revs up the Superman marketing machine over the next couple of months, future TV spots and trailers could provide a glimpse of this showdown. It’ll be interesting to see how the creature fits into the movie. Some fans might not know that in the source material, Superman has made a habit of rescuing beings from other doomed worlds, giving them a place to live in the Fortress of Solitude. Superman eschews the character’s origin story and picks up when he’s already an established hero, so he might have accumulated quite the collection of alien animals, including this creature.

Whether there’s a zoo in the Fortress of Solitude or not, the battle between Superman and the mysterious creature should be a standout set piece in the film. Notably, the toy packaging indicates the creature’s arm pops off, suggesting that Superman needs to rip the limb out in order to get an upper hand in the fight. The showdown probably won’t factor too heavily into Superman‘s plot, but it could shed light and context on the character, showing what he’s up to when he isn’t trying to thwart Lex Luthor’s plans. Or maybe Lex is the mastermind behind the creature attack, unleashing it in the Fortress of Solitude himself.