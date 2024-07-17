Superman Wraps Filming In Cleveland With Cast Photo

Superman just wrapped filming in Cleveland, Ohio and James Gunn posted a thoughtful letter on social media to celebrate. Over on Instagram, the DC director gathered his thoughts about the month and change they’ve been capturing a new era of The Man of Steel on the shores of Lake Erie. Gunn knows how important first impressions can be, and Superman made a big impact once images from the 2025 blockbuster hit the timeline weeks ago. His entire cast is assembled around a massive table to enjoy a meal together and you can feel that communal spirit coming out of the image. The director shows some real love to Cleveland here and it’s clear he takes the city’s ties to Superman very seriously. Check out what he had to say down below.

“Cleveland, today we are leaving you after six amazing weeks of shooting. From the moment we first came here on a scout a tad less than a year ago and Terminal Tower was lit up with the colors of Superman, I knew you were a special place,” Gunn argued. “I would walk down your streets and someone would stop me and tell me how grateful they were we were shooting in their city – not once, not twice, but dozens of times. The wonderful background actors on the film were always so fun and funny and they clapped after takes, something that reminded us Hollywood cynics why we make movies in the first place.”

James Gunn posts a cast dinner.

“The pride you feel in being where Jerry and Joe first created Superman was invigorating. You exemplify his spirit. But just as much it’s the pride you have in your community, your hometown, your radio stations and restaurants and gathering places that touched me,” he continued. “Every city would be so lucky to have people that loved their city as much as you. You simply couldn’t have been more wonderful, kind, or accommodating to me and our performers and crew. Thank you a thousand times over for being our friends and partners on this film. Much love to you all.”

Superman Flies Into Theaters Summer 205

Superman’s new logo.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery are both thrilled to bring Superman back to the big screen. James Gunn’s take on The Man of Tomorrow comes as the largest introduction to his DC Universe yet. The parent company’s brass, including CEO David Zaslav, have been none too shy about hyping what Gunn is building with DC. During last year’s Upfronts presentation, the executive threw his whole weight behind what they were doing with the former Marvel Studios standout.

“We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told the assembled press. “We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth.”

