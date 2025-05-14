Superman May Have Just Revealed a Controversial DC Character Is the US President

The brand new Superman trailer seems to be teasing that a controversial figure in the DC universe is the President of the United States. The DC universe is one that it is incredibly vast and it feels like just about every character lives in a pretty different world. Batman lives in the dreary Gotham City, while Superman lives in the more lively Metropolis. They feel world’s apart, but they are all under the same universe. Their stark differences is what makes the crossover events so much more interesting. Characters like Batman and Superman are yin and yang, complete opposites that bring out the best each in other and work well as a team for a common goal.

One common goal they often share is stopping the conniving, evil billionaire known as Lex Luthor. The villain is nothing more than flesh and blood, unlike many of his foes. All he really possesses is political power, intelligence, and money. It allows him to be a unique threat as he could, in theory, just be beaten with a few punches, but he often holds the cards by being a step ahead of his enemies or by being too important to touch. He’s even been the President of the United States in the DC universe before and it seems like James Gunn may take advantage of that idea on the big screen.

Is Lex Luthor the President in Superman?

superman (2025)

At the beginning of the latest Superman trailer, Lois Lane gets permission from Clark to do an on the record interview with his superhero alter ego, Superman. She begins pressing him about how he’s in hot water with the public over the ways he gets involved with different catastrophes, including war. Although Superman believes he stopped a war, others see it as him illegally interfering. Lois then asks Superman if he consulted with the President of the United States before entering a foreign country and the trailer cuts to Lex Luthor in a very unsubtle way.

It could just be a coincidence, but it does raise the question of if Lex Luthor is already President in Superman. It seems somewhat unlikely given all the villainous things we see him doing in the trailers, including invading the Fortress of Solitude. Would the President have time to do that (or the ability to without arousing suspicion?), it’s hard to say. It is a heightened comic book world, but it may be just a step past unbelievable. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if we see the events of Superman lead into Lex’s campaign to become the President.

Perhaps he will be the President in a future movie and will use his political power to try and take down Superman. Only time will tell, but it certainly seems like James Gunn and the creative team behind the movie are trying to plant that seed in the minds of audiences around the world.

Superman hits theaters on July 11th. Do you want to see Lex Luthor as President? Let me know in the comments.