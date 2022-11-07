Sylvester Stallone Reveals The Marvel Character He'd Like to Play

Sylvester Stallone may already be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there's one character in particular he thinks he could pull off. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 introduced Sylvester Stallone as the cosmic character Starhawk, a member of the original Ravagers. Stallone has teased that Starhawk is returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the actor is keeping busy with the new Paramount+ TV series Tulsa King from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Would Stallone consider playing someone else in the MCU? When asked, the Rocky actor pulled the name of former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury.

The Hollywood Reporter released an in-depth feature on Sylvester Stallone, speaking to him about his long acting career, regrets, and much more. When he's asked about the time he was almost cast as Richard Donner's Superman, the question also comes up if there's a comic book character he wants to play that he hasn't yet.

"I don't look like any comic-book character," Stallone said. "Like I could have never played The Terminator. No one would make a robot with a crooked mouth and voice that sounds like a pallbearer. It just doesn't work. But yes. Who was the guy Sam Jackson ended up playing?" When told that's Nick Fury, he continued, "Yeah. I thought I could have done something like that, where I'm not the main guy."

Sylvester Stallone Stars in Paramount+'s Tulsa King

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone as a New York mafia boss who relocates to Tulsa, Oklahoma after being released from prison. Paramount+ unveiled the first official trailer for Tulsa King in October, which comes from Taylor Sheridan, who has been a wildly prolific creator for Paramount over the past few years, bringing to life Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown.

The official synopsis for Tulsa King reads, "Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

Where Does Nick Fury Appear Next in the MCU?

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, a limited series even premiering on Disney+ in early 2023. Marvel Studios released the first teaser for the series during its D23 presentation, featuring some of the espionage thriller fans can look forward to. Secret Invasion is based on the Marvel event of the same name that saw Skrulls infiltrating Earth and impersonating key characters.

While promoting her upcoming project High School, Cobie Smulders, who plays Maria Hill, was asked some questions about the tone of Secret Invasion.

"I'm really excited about it and it's a very different tone that I have seen, especially like having Sam in anything is just a thrill to watch but I think it really like just sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see, so I was really excited about that," Smulders told TV Line. "I would like to say it's the most depth I've been able to show off Maria Hill. I think that's the beauty of the series that Marvel is doing, is you're able to really like get the backstory of these characters like what is, what are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee. You know, it's not like we gotta get the guy to go do the thing like we gotta save the world, again, you know it's like, well, let's just have a chat. Let's go for a walk, you know, so we get to have those kinds of moments and be a little bit more intimate with the characters, so it's really exciting."

