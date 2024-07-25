Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool & Wolverine?

After months of speculation and hype, Deadpool & Wolverine is finally out into the world. The Marvel Studios blockbuster has prompted an avalanche of theories about potential cameos, either from existing Marvel cast members or entirely new castings. One particularly prevalent theory has been that pop superstar Taylor Swift would appear in the film, either as Dazzler, Lady Deadpool, or even a fictionalized version of herself. So, did the Taylor Swift theories finally come to fruition? Mild spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

No, Taylor Swift does not make any appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, nor does the film mention her in any way. She also is not a component of the film’s official soundtrack, which instead features hits from Madonna, The Goo Goo Dolls, and Avril Lavigne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Around the production of 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, rumors swirled suggesting that Swift would be playing Dazzler — a pop star with the ability to emit light energy from her hands — after she was photographed alongside members of the film’s ensemble cast. The rumors were eventually debunked, but Swift was still someone that fans suggested could play Dazzler down the line. The multiversal nature of Deadpool & Wolverine, and Swift’s real-life friendship with star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, made fans wonder if her cameo could finally happen. The fact that Swift previously donned Reynolds’ Deadpool costume for Halloween in 2016 also made her a likely candidate for Lady Deadpool (who is ultimately played by Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively). Shortly before Deadpool & Wolverine debuted, Reynolds himself confirmed that Swift does not appear in the film at all.

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor… because she’s our friend—that is not in this film,” Reynolds told E! News.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.