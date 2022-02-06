The Batman Billboard Displays a Riddler Victim’s Corpse

What does a liar do after death? Lie still. The Riddler (Paul Dano) wants “no more lies” in more viral marketing for The Batman. Recalling the first trailer for the Matt Reeves reboot, where the Dark Knight detective (Robert Pattinson) and Gotham cop James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) investigate a crime scene with “no more lies” scrawled in red ink across the face of a duct-taped victim, a new billboard strings up another Riddler target inside the symbol of the Bat. Below, see Germany’s The Batman billboard captured by @thebatmanig on Instagram.

The batty billboard obsessed with the truth comes after amateur detectives discovered a Riddler cipher hiding on theatrical posters for The Batman, a coded message revealed only when exposed to blacklight. Viral marketing has focused on the mind games of the Riddler, whose trail of cryptic clues brings the reclusive Bruce Wayne out of the shadows in his second year as a vengeful caped crusader.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reeves’ version of the Riddler, a.k.a. the enigmatic Edward Nashton, is a live-streaming serial killer sadistically targeting the elite of Gotham City. Plotting to unmask the truth about Gotham, the Riddler murders Mayor Don Mitchell (Rupert Penry-Jones) and turns corrupt Gotham City D.A. Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard) into a ticking time bomb when he crashes the mayor’s funeral — literally.

“The whole point of it was to put [Batman] on the path of trying to solve a mystery that was not only going to reveal the history of the city, and why it’s so corrupt, but that also is going to turn at a point, and become actually quite personal,” Reeves told Total Film about the Riddler’s twisted game that even raises question marks about the Waynes.

Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot, The Batman opens exclusively in theaters on March 4. Tickets go on sale February 10.