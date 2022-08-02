The Curse of Bridge Hollow First Look Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the first look at The Curse of Bridge Hollow, a new Halloween movie arriving on the streamer in October. Networks and streaming platforms are known for adding relevant content to coincide with holidays, and Halloween is no different. Add in some all-star talent and you hopefully have a hit on your hands. The star power for The Curse of Bridge Hollow consists of Marlon Wayans (The Wayans Bros.) and Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things), as a father and daughter who have to combat Halloween decorations coming to life thanks to some mischievous spirits.

Marlon Wayans is a producer on The Curse of Bridge Hollow, which is directed by Jeff Wadlow. Rick Alvarez and Nathan Reimann are also producing. The first look photos feature Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson in a dark alley, Lauren Lapkus and Kelly Rowland outside at a Halloween festival, and Ferguson walking with her fellow teenagers Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, and Abi Monterey.

The logline for the film reads: "A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc."

Last year Netflix launched a Halloween hub of movies and TV series to stream. The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan's new series Midnight Mass hit the service on September 24, 2021. Both The Haunting of Hill House and the follow-up season The Haunting of Bly Manor debuted in the weeks leading up to Halloween, making the debut of a Flanagan series somewhat of a tradition for the streaming service. While Midnight Mass isn't connected to The Haunting franchise, it delivers to audiences its own brand of terror.

Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

You can find the first look images of The Curse of Bridge Hollow below, and make sure to let us know your thoughts on the Halloween flick in the comments!