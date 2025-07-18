The DCU Already Has Its First Superhero Costume Change (& It’s Perfect)

Costume changes have always been an important part of superhero movies and TV shows, and the rebooted DC Universe just got its first alteration after Superman. Throughout every live-action superhero franchise, including 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the DC Extended Universe, heroes often get new superhero suits. Usually, these changes mark huge upgrades for heroes, while many have given characters more comic-accurate appearances, especially in recent years, and this has just happened in the DCU.

Following the release of the first official poster for 2026’s upcoming Supergirl, many noticed that Milly Alcock’s Kryptonian hero is already sporting a different superhero suit than the one she wore in the final moments of Superman. Alcock made a cameo appearance as Kara Zor-El’s Supergirl in Superman to recollect her dog, Krypto, and set up her upcoming DCU solo movie. @DiscussingFilm shared an image from behind-the-scenes on Superman’s set, highlighting the differences between this costume and that depicted in Supergirl’s poster, shared by James Gunn.

Specifically, Supergirl’s belt, skirt, and boots are different in the poster for her solo movie to the ones she sported in Superman. Her new belt is completely golden, bearing much more resemblance to her belt from DC Comics, while her skirt is also a different texture, and her boots are capped with golden hems. Her costume in the new poster is much more reminiscent of her suit in DC Comics’ Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from 2021, which will form the inspiration for 2026’s upcoming Supergirl movie.

It’s pretty wild that the DCU has already seen its first costume change, since only one live-action feature film has released in the rebooted franchise. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been taking their time to get the beginnings of the new DCU right, and Superman was a thrilling start to the franchise, which Supergirl will expand. It’s unclear whether the costume change in the Supergirl poster was in response to fan criticism aimed at Supergirl’s costume in Superman, or whether this was a conscious choice for the character that was always intended to occur.

In set photos from Supergirl’s filming earlier this year, Milly Alcock was sporting the costume seen in the official poster, and not that seen in Superman. This could suggest some sort of time jump or flashback in Supergirl, perhaps with her Superman costume being an early, hardened design, and her new costume being the one she upgrades to when she makes her way to Earth. James Gunn has confirmed that Supergirl will be the DCU’s next feature film, scheduled to release on June 26, 2026, and anticipation is high for the franchise’s sophomore movie.

