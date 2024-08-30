The Fall Guy Is Now Streaming on Peacock

falFans of The Fall Guy can now enjoy the action-packed film from the comfort of their homes… if they’re subscribed to Peacock. Released earlier this year, The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, with Gosling portraying the titular Fall Guy and is inspired by the TV series of the same name from back in the ’80s. The Fall Guy did pretty well at the box office, raking in over $175 million worldwide with some positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. While it’s been available to buy and rent on demand digitally, it’s time for The Fall Guy to join other Universal Pictures films on Peacock.

Both the theatrical version of The Fall Guy and The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut are now available to stream on Peacock starting today, August 30th. The Extended Cut includes an additional 20 minutes of the film not previously seen in theaters. There’s also been discussions about a sequel to The Fall Guy. “Oh yeah. We already – I mean, we love these characters so much that we wanted to know, just for ourselves, what happens to Colt and [Emily Blunt’s character] Jody after the movie ends? What’s the next phase for them? And we know exactly what it is. So hopefully the audience wants to know, too,” Gosling told The Fast Company. “The sequel sort of wrote itself. We already know [the story] intimately. We’re just hoping that people like this movie enough that we get to keep telling the story of these characters. We love them so much, and we love this world, and I feel confident that we can do it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is The Fall Guy about?

The Fall Guy and The Fall Guy: Extended Cut are both streaming on Peacock

Directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), The Fall Guy stars Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who is drafted back into service after a near-career ending accident when Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train), the star of a mega-budget studio movie-being directed by Colt’s ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario) — goes missing.

Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy also stars Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise), and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once). From a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce, The Fall Guy comes from production team Kelly McCormick and David Leitch (Bullet Train, Violent Night, Nobody) and their company 87North Productions; from Ryan Gosling and his production shingle Entertainment 360; and from Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs). The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson.