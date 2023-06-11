The Flash: DCU Fan Art See Lucas Till Replace Ezra Miller for James Gunn Reboot

DC Studios is getting ready to release the film that will make way for James Gunn's future plans and reboot the DC Universe with The Flash. The Flash has come a long way from its inception and has gone through several directors, creative teams, and even controversy with its leading actor. Ezra Miller, who plays the titular DC Comics hero, has had a pretty busy year after being accused of multiple crimes and some other things, and there was even some worry about whether he would be recast after filming the entire movie. Gunn has been pretty up in the air on whether he will be bringing back actors from previous films and has even spoken out on Miller's future after The Flash.

Now, if Miller does indeed exit his The Flash role, fans have a number one contender for who should replace him, and it comes in the form of Lucas Till (X-Men movies). An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi created a new design that shows how Till could look replacing Miller as The Flash in the rebooted DCU. In the fan art, the X-Men movie star gets a brand new version of the Scarlet Speedster's costume that has a lot more black in it than red.

You can check out The Flash fan art below.

Could Ezra Miller Return In The Flash Sequel?

There has been a lot of talk about whether or not Ezra Miller will play The Flash again after their recent controversy, and things haven't been looking very good. That is, I guess, until now. Previously, during an interview with Variety, The Flash director Andy Muschietti said that if he actually did a sequel, Miller would remain as the Scarlet Speedster.

"If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti revealed. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

What is the Synopsis for The Flash?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash will speed its way into theaters on June 16th!

