The Flash Japanese Trailer Reveals Hilarious New Footage for DC Movie

DC fans reentered the Speed Force on Tuesday, when a new trailer for The Flash was released at Las Vegas' CinemaCon convention. The DC film finally arrives in theaters this summer after years of being in the works, and the latest bit of marketing provides a new indication of what's in store. As it turns out, the newly-released Japanese trailer for The Flash showcases even more new footage, significantly more than what was in the main trailer.

You can check out the trailer, which provides a hilarious new look at the two Barry Allens (Ezra Miller) in action, below.

Trailer japonês de #TheFlashMovie mostra cenas inéditas. pic.twitter.com/ldBu0Tf1vV — Portal Geek info (@PortalGeekInfo) April 25, 2023

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"It's gonna be exciting," editor Paul Machliss previously explained to IBC. "I mean, Warners has charged us with making the best film we possibly can. What I can say is that we're gonna be utilizing… We're the first film to be utilizing some very, very new technology in terms of getting multiple versions of the same actor on the screen, rather than using either locked off cameras or even the motion controls we used in [Last Night in Soho]. There's been a development with some wonderful technology, which I'd love to be able to talk about now, but this time next year once the film's out, we can go into total, scrupulous detail. But that is very, very exciting and I'm very pleased to say that we're the first, certainly on a film of this scale to utilize it. Probably why it's taken so long to finish actually. But it's worth the wait, because it looks fantastic."

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.