Justice League Actor Ray Fisher Reportedly Started Attacking WB After The Flash Cameo Offer

Justice League has been a frequent topic of conversation in recent months, especially after the confirmation that Zack Snyder's full vision for the film will be released on HBO Max. That news has caused some to look back at the behind-the-scenes drama that surrounded the initial theatrical release of the film, particularly with the reshoots that were helmed by Joss Whedon. Ray Fisher, who played Victor Stone/Cyborg in the film, has been the most vocal yet, taking to social media multiple times to call out Whedon for "unprofessional and completely unacceptable" behavior, as well as other people involved with Warner Bros. for enabling it. A new report from The Wrap outlines some of the timeline surrounding Fisher and Warner Bros.' dilemma -- and it provides some interesting context. According to the report, Fisher began posting publicly about Whedon's behavior just days after he was offered a small role in the upcoming The Flash movie.

The report indicates that Warner Bros. "has not heard back from Fisher since offering the small role back in June". Fisher first began posting about Whedon on June 29th, tweeting that he wanted to "forcefully retract" positive comments he made about the director during 2017's San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans have speculated about Fisher's role in The Flash movie for months, especially as Ezra Miller's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" cameo mentioned Cyborg by name. A representative of Fisher's did not confirm the offer for a The Flash cameo, but claimed that his contract rests the idea of future cameos in the hands of Warner Bros. itself.

“Mr. Fisher is, and has been, under contract with WB Pictures since 2014,” Fisher’s team at Paradigm Agency and Management 360 said in a statement. “Per the terms of that pre-negotiated contract, the option to include Mr. Fisher as the character of Victor Stone (aka Cyborg) has always rested in the hands in WB Pictures.”

Fisher has been vocal about his on-set treatment in the months that have followed, something that only grew once Warner Bros. launched an independent investigation into the behavior last month. Earlier this month, Fisher doubled down on his statements, accusing current DC Films head Walter Hamada of trying to sidestep the investigation. Warner Bros. put out a statement just days prior saying that Fisher was not cooperating in the investigation, claims that the actor quickly denied.

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator," the statement read. "This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."

Jason Momoa, who starred alongside Fisher in Justice League, recently echoed a similar sentiment about the way the actors were treated during Whedon's reshoots.