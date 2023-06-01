WATCH: The Flash Star Sasha Calle Plays DC-Themed Heads Up

If just a few short weeks, Sasha Calle will make her feature film debut, playing Supergirl in The Flash. The earliest reviews of the film applaud Calle's performance in it, with most hoping she'll reprise her role as the Kryptonian in DC Studios' upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Until she becomes the next big thing in superhero cinema, however, Calle is taking some time to play some games.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently caught up with Calle during the junket for The Flash, and the two played a game of Heads Up. For the uninitiated the game features two players, with one holding up a card with something written on it to their forehead as the other gives clues so the former can guess what's written on the card. See Calle play the game in the video above.

Who will be the DCU's Supergirl?

Earlier this year, new DC Studios boss James Gunn teased a much darker Supergirl than the versions we've seen before. According to him, she's harsher and more "f-ed up."

"In our story, we have Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents," Gunn told the press during a media event this year. "Kara was on Krypton. She was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet and she lived there for the first fourteen years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die. So, she's a much harsher and more "f-ed up" Supergirl than you've been used to thus far."

To date, neither the DCU's official Supergirl casting has been announced, neither have the writer and director for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.