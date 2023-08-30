The Goonies Returns to Theaters

Hey, you guys: The Goonies 'R' good enough for a re-release. As part of Warner Bros.' year-long 100th anniversary celebration that will also see Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy return to theaters for Batman Day in September, the iconic Richard Donner film is getting a limited-time theatrical engagement starting September 1st at select Regal and AMC Theatres (and September 10th at Cinemark). It's wise to check your local theater website or app for tickets and showtimes, but it seems most major chains will offer just one "WB100" edition showing of The Goonies per day.

Originally released in 1985, the children's adventure follows a group of misfits known as the Goonies — brothers Mikey (Sean Astin) and Brand (Josh Brolin), gadgeteer Data (Ke Huy Quan), the cheeky Mouth (Corey Feldman), the fibber Chunk (Jeff Cohen), and high-schoolers Andy (Kerri Green) and Stef (Martha Plimpton) — who set out to find long-lost pirate treasure and save their homes on the "Goondocks" from foreclosure. Watch The Goonies trailer below.

Warner Bros. re-released The Goonies to theaters in time for its 35th anniversary in 2020, the same year that the surviving cast members virtually reunited in support of charity on "Reunited Apart with Josh Gad."

"Chris [Columbus] and Dick [Donner] and I and [Donner's wife and producing partner] Lauren [Schuler Donner] have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years, we come up with an idea, but then it doesn't hold water," producer and story writer Steven Spielberg said of a potential Goonies sequel in 2020. "The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don't think we've really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the '80s. So, until we do, people are just gonna have to look at this one 100 times."

Astin, Quan, and Feldman have all expressed interest in returning for The Goonies 2, but the decades-later follow-up appears to be in the pinchers of peril after Donner died in 2021.

"We had numerous scripts, but there was not one script that felt like it would be up to what the original was," Quan explained during the 2023 Golden Globes, adding that the Goonies are without the "captain of our ship" after Donner's death at age 91. "I really don't know if there's going to be a Goonies 2," Quan said, "but I would be open to revisiting that character, Data, if there is an opportunity."

You can watch The Goonies in theaters September 1st or stream the movie on Max.