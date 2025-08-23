The Office Star Wants To Play This Obscure DC Hero (and It’d Be Perfect)

One The Office star is already angling to become a member of James Gunn’s DC Universe, hoping his past relationship with the director will give him the inside track. It wouldn’t be the first Office star to land a major superhero role if they are successful. They’d be following John Krasinski’s cameo as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but they’d also be playing it for more laughs than their former co-star achieved as Mr. Fantastic. According to Entertainment Weekly, Rainn Wilson feels confident that he’d at least have a chance, but only if he can play one specific heroic role.

According to EW, Wilson told fans at a convention in Chicago that he’s been in contact with his old pal Gunn about the potential role and introduction of the character in the DCU. The pair had formally worked together on Super, Gunn’s take on a crime war. If he gets the nod, he’ll land in a role that could be DC’s own version of Deadpool, at least according to Ben Schwartz.

“I’ve hinted to James several times, like, ‘Hey man, you’ve got to do something with Plastic Man,’” Wilson told the Fan Expo Chicago crowd. “He’s one of my favorite DC characters, and I loved him growing up.

“He had a wicked sense of humor,” Wilson continued. “The Plastic Man comics were very, very funny. That would be a fun one to unearth.”

Ben Schwartz echoed this sentiment during a past chat with ComicBook ahead of the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He also claims to have that inside track to possibly play the role.

“I’m actually friends of James. Got to love James Gunn and can’t wait for his Superman too. My, plea for superheroes. I, of course, love the Marvel Universe, but DC has a character named Plastic Man,” Schwartz said. “You and I have chatted about it. Maybe if we do it enough times. But I always thought that he could be like the Deadpool, that universe.”

It’s actually the second time Schwartz has brought up his Plastic Man desires during an interview from a year prior with the Parks and Rec actor.

“He could be comedic. He has like, a big thief back story. (Patrick) O’Brian, I’m obsessed with that character. And, he’s funny,” he added. “And I think having a funny character in the Justice League, because technically he is a part of the Justice League. I think that would be like a perfect foil to all the other serious characters they have over there.”

Wilson didn’t need to star in the role, at least not to be happy. He’d be just as fine with the annual discussion and speculation over his next moves. He just wants to see Plastic Man arrive on the big screen.

What other character would you love to see make their DC debut with James Gunn’s new changes to the DCU? Would Plastic Man be a benefit or a detriment to the whole universe? Let us know in the comments.