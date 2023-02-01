Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Apologizes to Zeus

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has finally apologized to Zeus for that incident with the thunderbolt. On Twitter, the Marvel actor acknowledged the moment from Thor: Love and Thunder to the delight of the fans. Hercules himself, Brett Goldstein went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his post-credits scene appearance. Well, the Avenger got hold of the clip and said, "Make sure to tell Zeus I'm sorry for the whole lightning in the chest thing…" Quite funny, but made even more hilarious by the Greek god's actor Russell Crowe calling it a lucky shot in the replies. Clearly, there are some more plans for these characters after Love and Thunder. The audience can't wait to see one of their Marvel favorites again. Check out the interaction yourself down below!

What Will Happen to Thor In The Future

Love and Thunder brought a lot of change to the life of one Thor Odinson. But, some fans were divided on the reception to that film. On the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Hemsworth talked about what they're going to do different if there's a Thor 5. Styles have to evolve over time.

Make sure to tell Zeus I’m sorry for the whole lightning in the chest thing… https://t.co/uSb97Ws8xF — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 30, 2023

"I mean you look at Thor one and two, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth explained. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

If you're looking to scratch that Thor itch, you can tap into Disney+ and catch Love and Thunder. Here's their description: "Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

